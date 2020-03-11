back

A Chant, A Song, An Effigy: It’s India Vs. Coronavirus

“Go. Corona. Corona, go!” Indians chant, sing and try to pray away Coronavirus. 🙏🤨

03/11/2020 5:39 PMupdated: 03/11/2020 5:41 PM
  • 266.6k
  • 568

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 2:54

    Delhi Doctor Answers Coronavirus FAQs

  2. 5:21

    What Happens When You're Quarantined?

  3. 2:55

    TBT: the 2003 SARS outbreak

  4. 1:36

    A Chant, A Song, An Effigy: It’s India Vs. Coronavirus

  5. 2:08

    PM's Handy Recap On COVID 19

  6. 1:11

    Washing The Coronavirus Off Your Hands

413 comments

  • Shafeek N.
    3 hours

    Wow bjp

  • Aju T.
    5 hours

    നാറ്റിക്കാനായി ഓരോന്ന് വന്നോളും ... കടക്ക് പുറത്ത്

  • Ajin A.
    5 hours

    Not Indians... just few dumb people dude!!!

  • Aneesh M.
    6 hours

    https://youtu.be/yXxtT4NkXNU The origin of viral slogan go Corona..Corona Go...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👆👆👆👆

  • Samuel P.
    7 hours

    He took Corona beside but saying Corona go go Corona some say cow shit and pee are medicine for Corona these people think that we are idiots

  • Chhanhima V.
    14 hours

    what the hell is Karona

  • Samuel S.
    16 hours

    Go kerala

  • Ñël Ÿ.
    16 hours

    go corona

  • Soreishang A.
    18 hours

    India 🇮🇳 noob country 😂

  • Erica T.
    a day

    😂😂

  • Werson C.
    a day

    Corona go. Go carona.......

  • MD A.
    a day

    Go. RSS. bjp virus

  • Rka V.
    a day

    Best jokes ever 🤣🤣

  • Shiva K.
    a day

    Mental Sulemaklu

  • Rhudhh C.
    a day

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Ferdynand S.
    a day

    Wtf is going on ,if you are foolish Stay foolish ,the other country could laugh at India because of this stupidity, awkward and insane thoughts ,It look so Odd to the uneducated people there ,I feel grooss, clumsy such things happens in India 🤢🤢

  • Anup C.
    a day

    It just sometimes too much😡 This uneducated ministers just makes fun of our country by doing all this idiot stuff 😡😡 When whole world is doing soo much and taking serious precautions then there is some of our ministers doing this kinda stuff "GO CORONA" As if it is their relatives or friends... If u cant do anything then please dont do but dont make fun of our country by doing all this bullshit

  • Rambo M.
    2 days

    India invented corona medicine Name: Corona Go

  • Tanvi P.
    2 days

    Seriously? May be they got Corona on their head

  • James L.
    2 days

    I thought our country was on a new era...but seems like we are in the medieval history..