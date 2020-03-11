Delhi Doctor Answers Coronavirus FAQs
What Happens When You're Quarantined?
TBT: the 2003 SARS outbreak
A Chant, A Song, An Effigy: It’s India Vs. Coronavirus
PM's Handy Recap On COVID 19
Washing The Coronavirus Off Your Hands
Shafeek N.3 hours
Wow bjp
Aju T.5 hours
നാറ്റിക്കാനായി ഓരോന്ന് വന്നോളും ... കടക്ക് പുറത്ത്
Ajin A.5 hours
Not Indians... just few dumb people dude!!!
Aneesh M.6 hours
https://youtu.be/yXxtT4NkXNU The origin of viral slogan go Corona..Corona Go...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👆👆👆👆
Samuel P.7 hours
He took Corona beside but saying Corona go go Corona some say cow shit and pee are medicine for Corona these people think that we are idiots
Chhanhima V.14 hours
what the hell is Karona
Samuel S.16 hours
Go kerala
Ñël Ÿ.16 hours
go corona
Soreishang A.18 hours
India 🇮🇳 noob country 😂
Erica T.a day
😂😂
Werson C.a day
Corona go. Go carona.......
MD A.a day
Go. RSS. bjp virus
Rka V.a day
Best jokes ever 🤣🤣
Shiva K.a day
Mental Sulemaklu
Rhudhh C.a day
🤣🤣🤣
Ferdynand S.a day
Wtf is going on ,if you are foolish Stay foolish ,the other country could laugh at India because of this stupidity, awkward and insane thoughts ,It look so Odd to the uneducated people there ,I feel grooss, clumsy such things happens in India 🤢🤢
Anup C.a day
It just sometimes too much😡 This uneducated ministers just makes fun of our country by doing all this idiot stuff 😡😡 When whole world is doing soo much and taking serious precautions then there is some of our ministers doing this kinda stuff "GO CORONA" As if it is their relatives or friends... If u cant do anything then please dont do but dont make fun of our country by doing all this bullshit
Rambo M.2 days
India invented corona medicine Name: Corona Go
Tanvi P.2 days
Seriously? May be they got Corona on their head
James L.2 days
I thought our country was on a new era...but seems like we are in the medieval history..