A Chef's Quest For The Perfect Recipe

From his grandmother's rustic chulha to the aromatic street food of Lucknow... Chef Ranveer Brar spoke to Brut on how he fell in love with food.

30/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 84.6K
  • 25

18 comments

  • Ajinkya B.
    3 hours

    👍

  • Nilendu D.
    5 hours

    Fav chef 👨🏻‍🍳🔥🙏🏼❤️

  • Neeta P.
    13 hours

    Awesome

  • Swati N.
    16 hours

    You are amazing

  • Sanjana S.
    a day

    your idol has been featured

  • Etick D.
    a day

    Hi

  • Geeta I.
    a day

    Ranveer I am your big fan. 😘

  • Suparna O.
    a day

    :) for u!

  • Bharat R.
    a day

    Hi Ranveer Would like to see your shows on Indian television. What are the show timings and on which channel are your shows telecast?

  • Aish S.
    a day

    Ranveer you are a great chef

  • Adity G.
    a day

    May i know where do you get the vessels that you use. Its glorious very tempting for us.

  • Fatma S.
    a day

    I really appreciate the way you always remembering your ustad. Even in many of your YouTube videos u are mentioning him.

  • Srikanth K.
    a day

    Grt...

  • Majani S.
    a day

    You are a great chef

  • Ikbal H.
    a day

    ♥️♥️♥️

  • Amir Z.
    a day

    Ah Dadi Ki Churri prathay🤤😬❤🤤

  • Jiten K.
    a day

    dekh lo bhaiya chaya gaye aap

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Chef Ranveer is giving back to society in a big way: https://www.cntraveller.in/story/ranveer-brar-raising-funds-bring-indias-street-food-vendors-back/

