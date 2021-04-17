back
A Crunch Worth A Billion Dollars: Lijjat Papad
In the late 1950s, seven women from Mumbai introduced a crunchy new addition to the Indian thali. Their product is a household brand now. 🤤
17/04/2021 2:57 PM
41 comments
Prithu S.5 hours
This is women power not some bollywood actress or models
Milan B.18 hours
our lijjat papad
Suprit B.19 hours
This is called amtanirvar Bharat
Shayan H.a day
inspiring , dedication and hard work.Real face of eastern woman.Respect from Pakistan
Rahul J.a day
Wow it's a co operative enterprise..... Never knew that..... Great information
Arman A.a day
The Lijjat ladies were an organic food startup who did not have VC funding or PR but captured our hearts nonetheless...
Sandiipaan S.a day
Childhood memories
Rajiv T.a day
you did it way before Brut
Vikas S.a day
It's Maharashtrain Brand Just like AMUL
Rebecca L.a day
Such stories are so rare these days. This in particular imbibes positivity to all and strength to women. i salute u for this endearing piece. More power to u
Ajmal S.2 days
Priceless
Shreshta C.2 days
This story deserves a film by good actors
Jawad A.2 days
Zabardast yaar
Rohit G.2 days
One of my favorite Papad....I eat this Papad daily .....I am writing this while eating same Papad...😂😂
Rakesh P.2 days
Inspirational
Jayadevan K.2 days
Congrats ...why it stops exporting to Saudi Arabia not seen since almost 1 Year. Meny of us ksa ist wish to resume...
Nalini M.2 days
In such inspiring stories why do u show the Bollywood actresses faces,we dont need them in these stories
Sadik S.2 days
Only those women were not there ...there are many women who work for this company in pune
Suneetha K.2 days
Inspirational 🙏
Subham S.2 days
Background music?