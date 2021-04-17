back

A Crunch Worth A Billion Dollars: Lijjat Papad

In the late 1950s, seven women from Mumbai introduced a crunchy new addition to the Indian thali. Their product is a household brand now. 🤤

17/04/2021 2:57 PM
  • 321.6K
  • 68

41 comments

  • Prithu S.
    5 hours

    This is women power not some bollywood actress or models

  • Milan B.
    18 hours

    our lijjat papad

  • Suprit B.
    19 hours

    This is called amtanirvar Bharat

  • Shayan H.
    a day

    inspiring , dedication and hard work.Real face of eastern woman.Respect from Pakistan

  • Rahul J.
    a day

    Wow it's a co operative enterprise..... Never knew that..... Great information

  • Arman A.
    a day

    The Lijjat ladies were an organic food startup who did not have VC funding or PR but captured our hearts nonetheless...

  • Sandiipaan S.
    a day

    Childhood memories

  • Rajiv T.
    a day

    you did it way before Brut

  • Vikas S.
    a day

    It's Maharashtrain Brand Just like AMUL

  • Rebecca L.
    a day

    Such stories are so rare these days. This in particular imbibes positivity to all and strength to women. i salute u for this endearing piece. More power to u

  • Ajmal S.
    2 days

    Priceless

  • Shreshta C.
    2 days

    This story deserves a film by good actors

  • Jawad A.
    2 days

    Zabardast yaar

  • Rohit G.
    2 days

    One of my favorite Papad....I eat this Papad daily .....I am writing this while eating same Papad...😂😂

  • Rakesh P.
    2 days

    Inspirational

  • Jayadevan K.
    2 days

    Congrats ...why it stops exporting to Saudi Arabia not seen since almost 1 Year. Meny of us ksa ist wish to resume...

  • Nalini M.
    2 days

    In such inspiring stories why do u show the Bollywood actresses faces,we dont need them in these stories

  • Sadik S.
    2 days

    Only those women were not there ...there are many women who work for this company in pune

  • Suneetha K.
    2 days

    Inspirational 🙏

  • Subham S.
    2 days

    Background music?

