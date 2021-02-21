A Foxy Affair
This Tiger's Family Feud Is Rather Wild
When Two Vipers And A Cobra Fell In A Well
Dogs Detect Coronavirus In The Army
Monkey Risks Life To Rescue Her Baby
Video Captures Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Calf
Good job
Parkour edit. 😂
Congratulations to the rescuer 👏🏽
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
So sweet video...uff.. just awesome... salute to Mr Yadav...the sensitive n brave rescuer.❤️❤️❤️
I heard Andy fall in the trash🤣🤣
Very commendable job of animal rescuers.
So nice job.
So cute !!!!
The same rescuer also freed these snakes!
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
10 comments
Purusothama N.2 days
Good job
Lijo D.3 days
Parkour edit. 😂
Hervé F.4 days
Congratulations to the rescuer 👏🏽
Rajesh S.5 days
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
Krishna D.5 days
So sweet video...uff.. just awesome... salute to Mr Yadav...the sensitive n brave rescuer.❤️❤️❤️
Ali A.5 days
I heard Andy fall in the trash🤣🤣
Bull B.5 days
Very commendable job of animal rescuers.
Nisar R.5 days
So nice job.
Delina M.5 days
So cute !!!!
Brut India6 days
The same rescuer also freed these snakes!