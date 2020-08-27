back

A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

Dear parents, mental health is a real thing. “Please understand.”

08/27/2020 1:27 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 1.2k

Portraits

  1. 2:19

    India's Fiercest Force Of Nature

  2. 3:41

    Right Back To Frontlines After Covid

  3. 1:55

    Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger

  4. 7:15

    APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge

  5. 3:06

    A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents

  6. 3:16

    Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

689 comments

  • Sidrat M.
    10 hours

    WOw

  • Numra K.
    11 hours

    💯

  • Sweety S.
    11 hours

    😊

  • Bharat B.
    12 hours

    How much did we understand our parents??

  • Aftab A.
    13 hours

    Some you have too keep everything inside because you know no body would no matter how hard you try people's will be busy and will never usderstand they only want to hear what they want

  • Leena B.
    13 hours

    What am i going to say😊??

  • Saba Y.
    13 hours

    👍💕😒

  • Nadeem S.
    13 hours

    🙁

  • Jabeen S.
    15 hours

    I m a mother Nd my son is into his teens. So I guess I m not that perfect mommy but he is more practical logical Nd sensible then me ; thank all of u for letting us aware Ur thought s I learned to be more emphathize

  • Shristi G.
    17 hours

    Sneha Gurung

  • Nino O.
    19 hours

    A very good cause!

  • Muhammad B.
    20 hours

    koi mere baap ko samjhaaoo🙏🏽😑

  • Aiema N.
    20 hours

    🙌🏽

  • Mahrukh S.
    20 hours

    !!!

  • Ramesh P.
    21 hours

    Best thing to overcome depression is to join a professional yoga course or a genuine spiritual course, just to understand more about your own self. Avoid indulging in too much social media. Share your feelings with parents, siblings, cousins or friends personally. Connect with nature and nice people around. The most important of all is to set right your relationships with your parents, everything else falls in order

  • Zainab S.
    a day

    😑

  • Mehdi R.
    a day

    Too much demand from parents. Get your things together yourself.

  • Sadaf Z.
    a day

    I'm from Pakistan I appreciate ur efforts 🥺🥀

  • Devanshi B.
    a day

    must must watch

  • Belal M.
    a day

    Ours is a self centered generation! Becoming even more selfish, greedy, demanding, sexist, abusive, misbehaving and getting worst. Everything is about us. Kabhi apne maa baap society logon ka bhi socho.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.