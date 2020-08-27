India's Fiercest Force Of Nature
Right Back To Frontlines After Covid
Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger
APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge
A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents
Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time
WOw
💯
😊
How much did we understand our parents??
Some you have too keep everything inside because you know no body would no matter how hard you try people's will be busy and will never usderstand they only want to hear what they want
What am i going to say😊??
👍💕😒
🙁
I m a mother Nd my son is into his teens. So I guess I m not that perfect mommy but he is more practical logical Nd sensible then me ; thank all of u for letting us aware Ur thought s I learned to be more emphathize
Sneha Gurung
A very good cause!
koi mere baap ko samjhaaoo🙏🏽😑
🙌🏽
!!!
Best thing to overcome depression is to join a professional yoga course or a genuine spiritual course, just to understand more about your own self. Avoid indulging in too much social media. Share your feelings with parents, siblings, cousins or friends personally. Connect with nature and nice people around. The most important of all is to set right your relationships with your parents, everything else falls in order
😑
Too much demand from parents. Get your things together yourself.
I'm from Pakistan I appreciate ur efforts 🥺🥀
must must watch
Ours is a self centered generation! Becoming even more selfish, greedy, demanding, sexist, abusive, misbehaving and getting worst.
Everything is about us. Kabhi apne maa baap society logon ka bhi socho.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
689 comments
Sidrat M.10 hours
WOw
Numra K.11 hours
💯
Sweety S.11 hours
😊
Bharat B.12 hours
How much did we understand our parents??
Aftab A.13 hours
Some you have too keep everything inside because you know no body would no matter how hard you try people's will be busy and will never usderstand they only want to hear what they want
Leena B.13 hours
What am i going to say😊??
Saba Y.13 hours
👍💕😒
Nadeem S.13 hours
🙁
Jabeen S.15 hours
I m a mother Nd my son is into his teens. So I guess I m not that perfect mommy but he is more practical logical Nd sensible then me ; thank all of u for letting us aware Ur thought s I learned to be more emphathize
Shristi G.17 hours
Sneha Gurung
Nino O.19 hours
A very good cause!
Muhammad B.20 hours
koi mere baap ko samjhaaoo🙏🏽😑
Aiema N.20 hours
🙌🏽
Mahrukh S.20 hours
!!!
Ramesh P.21 hours
Best thing to overcome depression is to join a professional yoga course or a genuine spiritual course, just to understand more about your own self. Avoid indulging in too much social media. Share your feelings with parents, siblings, cousins or friends personally. Connect with nature and nice people around. The most important of all is to set right your relationships with your parents, everything else falls in order
Zainab S.a day
😑
Mehdi R.a day
Too much demand from parents. Get your things together yourself.
Sadaf Z.a day
I'm from Pakistan I appreciate ur efforts 🥺🥀
Devanshi B.a day
must must watch
Belal M.a day
Ours is a self centered generation! Becoming even more selfish, greedy, demanding, sexist, abusive, misbehaving and getting worst. Everything is about us. Kabhi apne maa baap society logon ka bhi socho.