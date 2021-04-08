back

A Wedding That Smashed The Patriarchy In More Ways Than One

"We do not consider a girl to be a commodity." Four women solved this writer's quest for a wedding without “patriarchal” rituals. 👰 Thanks to My Canvas Talk for the footage.

08/04/2021 4:42 PM
  • 221.6K
  • 128

    

101 comments

  • Shweta B.
    36 minutes

    Esha arora

  • Drshahnawaz A.
    an hour

    You are nearer to islam....read islam properly not on watsapp University and godi media.

  • Reshma C.
    an hour

    We are so proud of you [email protected]

  • Amit V.
    2 hours

    Absolutel nonsense!

  • Madhusmita N.
    2 hours

    Nonsense wedding...half knowledge people...

  • Nidhi K.
    3 hours

    It is a welcome step for weddings with people coming from distressed or fragmented families and for anyone who thinks that a woman is not a "thing" that can be given away. A father / a male member of the family giving away a bride is not only a part of hindu religion but also Abrahamic religions. So if the idea is patriarchy, most welcome. But Brut India, if you are pointing to only a specific religion, think again.

  • Arshia B.
    4 hours

    this is so interesting 💕

  • Luckey S.
    7 hours

    Swayamvar par koi vichaar kisike??

  • Jinal M.
    7 hours

    Today's india has two extreme soceity, new generation with new mind set and questioning traditions and few who are not ready to leave it. What we need is "acceptance" for manything.

  • Abhijit K.
    7 hours

    if you want to follow traditions great if not do it your way but don’t spread wrong message about our traditions...

  • Anagha T.
    7 hours

    1:30-2:05!! On point!!❤️❤️❤️

  • Sagnik B.
    8 hours

    Follow whatever you want but don't make it a trend even that is stereotyping. Many might intentionally want to cling on certain customs. As long as it doesnot cause harm to anybody who are we to decide certain customs might go.

  • Mary J.
    8 hours

    Powerful

  • Sneha S.
    9 hours

    The word commodity be not taken verbally, in Hinduism, men n women have equal values by philosophy n practice. Let words not be taken out of the whole script 🙏🙏🙏 However, Hinduism is always for better changes and the only religion that has kept changing. It’s the bad apples who misused the traditions and they don’t make face of Hinduism

  • Shreyashri K.
    10 hours

    Feels good to see how brave these women are... defying such predominant societal norms takes a lot of courage! & they sure are doing a great job👏💪🏻I wish I had this courage to opt for the change when it was my tym... I was scared to offend my extended family & relatives by going against the rituals but I'm so glad to see that things are changing now! 🙏✊

  • Talha A.
    10 hours

    Funny when land whales talk about muh patriarkeee

  • Suvarati C.
    10 hours

    It was such a spectacular wedding ..an unforgettable experience ❤❤

  • Tejashwi S.
    10 hours

    Madharchod brut band kr tere maa ka bhosra

  • Tejashwi S.
    11 hours

    Brut. India is a muslim channel

  • Avirupa D.
    11 hours

    just dekh

