A Wedding That Smashed The Patriarchy In More Ways Than One
"We do not consider a girl to be a commodity." Four women solved this writer's quest for a wedding without “patriarchal” rituals. 👰 Thanks to My Canvas Talk for the footage.
08/04/2021 4:42 PM
101 comments
Shweta B.36 minutes
Esha arora
Drshahnawaz A.an hour
You are nearer to islam....read islam properly not on watsapp University and godi media.
Reshma C.an hour
We are so proud of you [email protected]
Amit V.2 hours
Absolutel nonsense!
Madhusmita N.2 hours
Nonsense wedding...half knowledge people...
Nidhi K.3 hours
It is a welcome step for weddings with people coming from distressed or fragmented families and for anyone who thinks that a woman is not a "thing" that can be given away. A father / a male member of the family giving away a bride is not only a part of hindu religion but also Abrahamic religions. So if the idea is patriarchy, most welcome. But Brut India, if you are pointing to only a specific religion, think again.
Arshia B.4 hours
this is so interesting 💕
Luckey S.7 hours
Swayamvar par koi vichaar kisike??
Jinal M.7 hours
Today's india has two extreme soceity, new generation with new mind set and questioning traditions and few who are not ready to leave it. What we need is "acceptance" for manything.
Abhijit K.7 hours
if you want to follow traditions great if not do it your way but don’t spread wrong message about our traditions...
Anagha T.7 hours
1:30-2:05!! On point!!❤️❤️❤️
Sagnik B.8 hours
Follow whatever you want but don't make it a trend even that is stereotyping. Many might intentionally want to cling on certain customs. As long as it doesnot cause harm to anybody who are we to decide certain customs might go.
Mary J.8 hours
Powerful
Sneha S.9 hours
The word commodity be not taken verbally, in Hinduism, men n women have equal values by philosophy n practice. Let words not be taken out of the whole script 🙏🙏🙏 However, Hinduism is always for better changes and the only religion that has kept changing. It’s the bad apples who misused the traditions and they don’t make face of Hinduism
Shreyashri K.10 hours
Feels good to see how brave these women are... defying such predominant societal norms takes a lot of courage! & they sure are doing a great job👏💪🏻I wish I had this courage to opt for the change when it was my tym... I was scared to offend my extended family & relatives by going against the rituals but I'm so glad to see that things are changing now! 🙏✊
Talha A.10 hours
Funny when land whales talk about muh patriarkeee
Suvarati C.10 hours
It was such a spectacular wedding ..an unforgettable experience ❤❤
Tejashwi S.10 hours
Tejashwi S.11 hours
Avirupa D.11 hours
