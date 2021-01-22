back
A Wild Snake Chase In An Apt Complex
Who wins in a snake versus human race? This animal rescuer found out in an unexpected chase.
22/01/2021 4:27 PM
23 comments
Hitesh A.21 hours
This is feminism not that Swara..
Sumila M.a day
She must be the only lady in dis 🌎 who's not scared of snakes😂
Nirmal D.3 days
Lmfao is the woman retarded?
J A.3 days
How horrible terrible
Mohammed A.4 days
Which language is it Marathi,kongini,oriya?
Andrew K.4 days
A rat snake is huge but no threat at all..I lived with one nine footer near my house it with come and sit in my verandah daily sunning itself and move away...
Pavitra K.5 days
Very big salute to her, she is fighter and powerful indian girl
Devraj D.5 days
🙏👍
Sanjana M.5 days
All the men ran away. 😂😂😂😂
Mehbub J.5 days
Un poison snake
Amos M.5 days
Brave but why so much noise and drama.
Paul Y.5 days
I hate snakes.
Mohit J.5 days
itna bada saanp dekh k toh fatt k hath me aajaye 😅😅
Dibakar G.5 days
Non poisonous ?
Venkataraman S.5 days
Wow great bold women good to return to forest
Xaren N.5 days
Playing wrestling with Snake is ok but not rats.
Farhan J.5 days
Brave woman.
Hervé F.5 days
Congratulations to this brave and strong woman 💪
Mahatab K.5 days
Brave lady salute to do it
M J.6 days
awww what a brave lady!