A Wooden Harley Davidson From Uttar Pradesh

It gives you the feel of a Harley. But this Muzaffarnagar man made it out of wood.
11 comments
Vipin R.2 days
Khilendra for 8
Raadha R.2 days
Wow it is an amazing bike Loved it a lot ❤❤❤❤❤ 👏👏👏👏👏
Rana B.3 days
CREATIVITY HOBBY PASSION DO WONDERS IN NEW INNOVATIONS
Ashutosh B.3 days
talent apke sehar ka👻
Bunao A.3 days
L Wala style...RE is better than this
Brut India4 days
Watch the story of another innovative two-wheeler by an Indian boy:
Vineet C.4 days
Bhai Maza aa gya
Moxeangel B.4 days
Superb 👌👌👌
Don B.4 days
Awesome innovation to UP wallah.
Akash M.4 days
aagya ek Lachung me bhi honi chahiye 🙈
Sanmay4 days
Man, this is innovation! Hands down🥇🙌