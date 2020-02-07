back

A Wooden Harley Davidson From Uttar Pradesh

It gives you the feel of a Harley. But this Muzaffarnagar man made it out of wood.

02/07/2020 11:00 AMupdated: 02/07/2020 4:33 PM
  • 30.5k
  • 20

11 comments

  • Vipin R.
    2 days

    Khilendra for 8

  • Raadha R.
    2 days

    Wow it is an amazing bike Loved it a lot ❤❤❤❤❤ 👏👏👏👏👏

  • Rana B.
    3 days

    CREATIVITY HOBBY PASSION DO WONDERS IN NEW INNOVATIONS

  • Ashutosh B.
    3 days

    talent apke sehar ka👻

  • Bunao A.
    3 days

    L Wala style...RE is better than this

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Watch the story of another innovative two-wheeler by an Indian boy:

  • Vineet C.
    4 days

    Bhai Maza aa gya

  • Moxeangel B.
    4 days

    Superb 👌👌👌

  • Don B.
    4 days

    Awesome innovation to UP wallah.

  • Akash M.
    4 days

    aagya ek Lachung me bhi honi chahiye 🙈

  • Sanmay
    4 days

    Man, this is innovation! Hands down🥇🙌