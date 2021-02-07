back
Aarey Colony’s Rap Revolution
Deep inside Mumbai’s last remaining jungle, Elijah Emmanuel is building a “kids’ hip-hop army." Could their raps about nature be the future of the Save Aarey protest movement?
07/02/2021 4:27 PM
- 49.3K
- 1.6K
- 23
- 3:40
15 comments
Nimesh A.10/02/2021 01:58
Good job brother....
Asma J.09/02/2021 15:28
I miss those road crossing the jungle of Arey. Saying the stories about haunted places. ( I never saw any though 😅)
Neha I.09/02/2021 13:42
Amazing
Aziza S.09/02/2021 10:38
May God bless him
Anand D.09/02/2021 09:16
pullingo 🔥
Renny T.09/02/2021 04:56
New form of education- with nature Beautiful 🤩
B P.08/02/2021 08:35
take a look brother ❤️❤️
Emma S.08/02/2021 03:40
Vaibhav T.07/02/2021 20:50
our family will b more knowledgeable
Vaibhav T.07/02/2021 20:49
If u can share number plz🙏🏻
Gazi O.07/02/2021 17:53
He is doing well for the Arey.
Sukriti K.07/02/2021 17:37
*Mollem forest reserve
Sukriti K.07/02/2021 17:36
Goa is struggling and fighting to save Mollem, the forest rest which the chief minister , Pramod Sawant is hell bent on cutting and destroying for three so called development projects.. double tracking of railway line, expansion of highways and building of power transmission lines. The locals are up in arms against this mindless cutting of forests. Probably, Goa too needs your help🙏🙏
Ramiz S.07/02/2021 17:10
❤ Aarey
Jeet S.07/02/2021 16:33
It's amchi mumbai bantai 🇮🇳