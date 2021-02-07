back

Aarey Colony’s Rap Revolution

Deep inside Mumbai’s last remaining jungle, Elijah Emmanuel is building a “kids’ hip-hop army." Could their raps about nature be the future of the Save Aarey protest movement?

07/02/2021 4:27 PM
  • 49.3K
  • 23

And even more

  1. 3:40

    Et si la glace sur la Terre fondait ?

  2. 3:02

    Le réchauffement climatique menace la chasse des renards polaires

  3. 4:01

    Ces ponts permettent aux animaux de traverser les autoroutes

  4. 2:02

    Comment est fabriquée la soie

  5. 4:11

    La production de cocaïne nuit à l'environnement

  6. 1:43

    La harpie féroce est l'un des plus grands rapaces d'Amérique

15 comments

  • Nimesh A.
    10/02/2021 01:58

    Good job brother....

  • Asma J.
    09/02/2021 15:28

    I miss those road crossing the jungle of Arey. Saying the stories about haunted places. ( I never saw any though 😅)

  • Neha I.
    09/02/2021 13:42

    Amazing

  • Aziza S.
    09/02/2021 10:38

    May God bless him

  • Anand D.
    09/02/2021 09:16

    pullingo 🔥

  • Renny T.
    09/02/2021 04:56

    New form of education- with nature Beautiful 🤩

  • B P.
    08/02/2021 08:35

    take a look brother ❤️❤️

  • Emma S.
    08/02/2021 03:40

    With sincerity and gratitude I'm sharing this testimony so that all may known that is the best person for the business. I now earn $6500 weekly trading binary with her Contact her Alevtina Fedulova

  • Vaibhav T.
    07/02/2021 20:50

    our family will b more knowledgeable

  • Vaibhav T.
    07/02/2021 20:49

    If u can share number plz🙏🏻

  • Gazi O.
    07/02/2021 17:53

    He is doing well for the Arey.

  • Sukriti K.
    07/02/2021 17:37

    *Mollem forest reserve

  • Sukriti K.
    07/02/2021 17:36

    Goa is struggling and fighting to save Mollem, the forest rest which the chief minister , Pramod Sawant is hell bent on cutting and destroying for three so called development projects.. double tracking of railway line, expansion of highways and building of power transmission lines. The locals are up in arms against this mindless cutting of forests. Probably, Goa too needs your help🙏🙏

  • Ramiz S.
    07/02/2021 17:10

    ❤ Aarey

  • Jeet S.
    07/02/2021 16:33

    It's amchi mumbai bantai 🇮🇳

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.