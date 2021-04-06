back
Abhishek Bachchan On Covid
“People have to understand that this virus hasn’t gone anywhere.” As Maharashtra enforces stricter Covid curbs across the state to battle the second wave, here’s what actor Abhishek Bachchan had to say about the virus.
06/04/2021 1:35 PM
- 33.5K
- 551
- 43
33 comments
Bhabinder S.an hour
Stop talking and Donate money for the welfare of the poor people who are you fans
Saba N.an hour
Plz call Modi & inform this . Budha ho gya hy usko kuch yaad nhi rahta😂😂
Dibakar G.an hour
Yesterday was 5th April. Remember last year some brainless people lit up candle light and switched off lights without using their brain? They are told to do that so the coronavirus can be killed. They actually blindly celebrates BJP's birthday. Modi fooled people who were already terrified. Shame on such PM ! He used ppl's emotions for own political gain.
Guru G.an hour
Sanghi Atankiyo Ke Bhadwe Dallal Dono Baap Beta
Dibakar G.2 hours
The thing is that Modi's fake vaccine has been exposed. He wanted to make us fool. Do not try these. It does not help but ppl are suffering from fever and several died. https://www.timesnownews.com/hyderabad/article/15-fully-vaccinated-people-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-telangana-report/740622
Arpandeep S.2 hours
"Ghost of the Kicks... Not listening to the Talks"... applies with the oversmart/overconfident mass of our country. It should be, " Better safe, Than sorry ".. Stay safe all.
Haris A.3 hours
Mash tabarak Allah tabarak Allah
Surajsingh R.3 hours
Baa,p ,Biwi 😀 Aur 😁 Bahu 👁️ Beta Rasta ek🌴 Mind game anae,k 🙉🙈
Saygar P.3 hours
Plz pay 10000 rs in each bank account ...
San G.3 hours
All the big public figures in Mumbai should speak in Hindi and spread the awareness on the virus again and again. Coz the most careless over populated city has reckless crowd and they don't wanna distant themselves or protect themselves. The educated ones will take care of themselves but its the uneducated ones need to reminded again and again.
Naheda A.3 hours
Hope you would pass this message to the politicians. They are busy in elections, caring a damn about the people.
Rajesh S.4 hours
Good evening sir ☀️❤️🙏
Dinesh N.4 hours
Why not take precaution. Still we have left our airports open. Why don’t we quarantine all international passengers
Manju B.4 hours
Yeh Hindi nahi bol sakta? taki bakiyon ko bhi samjh aaye jo english nahi jaantr
Nilu T.4 hours
We are indians , do we Indians know what is discipline, we treat india not like our home, its just a garbage disposal and corrupted and Full of idiots who are well educated and uneducated . forget population is the main reason for this situation of India .
Hervé F.4 hours
Congratulations for his message to prevent people. May he stays blessed his family and him.
Amits H.4 hours
Such a faltu useless man you are...what have you or your family done to society. Your Mom is a Bong rite....so many migrant workers were stranded on the roads, did you ever think of them, instead that bloody Sr. Bachan brings a brand new Mercedes... Get lost
Sraj R.4 hours
He should preach this to bjp which is doing election campaigns & helping to spread this virus. & no one cares political puppet stars.
Ovais A.5 hours
Dear Mr Abishak; Now you really start caring for ur family members what about that day when u all stand tall in balcony and ringing bells, and banging plates. What was that ignorance?
Dilip D.5 hours
Subbass beta