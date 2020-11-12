back
AIIMS Delhi Director’s Reality Check On Covid-19 Vaccine
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise. But AIIMS Delhi director thinks we shouldn’t get our hopes up high just yet.
12/11/2020 2:57 PM
- 116K
- 1.4K
- 31
- 4:59
Five Secrets For Graduating College At 14
- 5:54
Remembering Ahmed Patel, The Parliamentarian
- 4:08
The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End
- 4:19
Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story
- 4:38
Things That Are Used Differently Than Why They Were Made
- 4:44
Indian Representative's Scathing Address At The UN General Assembly
18 comments
Devi D.16/11/2020 07:48
Vaccine? We don't want to be lab rats! Bill Gates and Co....
Samveg G.16/11/2020 05:56
https://www.facebook.com/110070427030200/posts/402721997765040/?sfnsn=wiwspmo Check out this informative blog abt covid vaccine.
Syed I.14/11/2020 17:49
I think its just marketing the vaccine to sell for high prices.
Mike M.13/11/2020 16:14
There is no vaccine yet ,you guys are just talking!!
Brut India13/11/2020 10:03
This is what the health ministry said about the status of the vaccine: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-vaccine-for-priority-population-groups-wherever-they-are-stationed/article33068096.ece
Avinash B.13/11/2020 09:33
Modi ji will take care ...he has direct connection with weather God 😂
DA S.13/11/2020 09:10
https://www.facebook.com/1199484785/videos/10217431001425850/
Julfiq H.13/11/2020 05:34
No issues, our PM is expert in climate change, wind mills, economy and what not. He has some thing in his sleaves. My only salvation is to think like an ANTHBAKTH.
Talat D.13/11/2020 02:31
No need of any Corona vaccine
Karen N.13/11/2020 00:45
Backed and funded by Bill Gates and George Soros, both part of the deep state, yeah just great..
Sunny G.12/11/2020 22:15
This is only for rich people .This is how this will happen ..Temprature is just a beait...Dr who made the vaccine did not claimed these myths...This will spread so that poor and middle income people just wait wait and wait and wait ..
Noel S.12/11/2020 19:38
I assume the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at -80 and not -70
Diganta S.12/11/2020 17:40
Please vaccinate to leading political party members first, after that opposition and after that I will take vaccine of COVID-19.
Swarnim D.12/11/2020 17:39
Kabhi to mu se achi baat nikal lia kro😤
Itc H.12/11/2020 17:00
Thanks you.
Azam T.12/11/2020 15:40
Bihar me to free me milne wla hai hme to koi tension nae hai 😌😌
Dilip K.12/11/2020 15:40
East or west INDIA is the Best...Serum institute has the Latest Technology That Covid-19 Vaccine PROTECT and intect it's potency during high Temperature, as they use in Rotavirus vaccine.....
Öï K.12/11/2020 15:30
High hopes? Whats that