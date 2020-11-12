back

AIIMS Delhi Director’s Reality Check On Covid-19 Vaccine

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine shows promise. But AIIMS Delhi director thinks we shouldn’t get our hopes up high just yet.

12/11/2020 2:57 PM
  • 116K
  • 31

18 comments

  • Devi D.
    16/11/2020 07:48

    Vaccine? We don't want to be lab rats! Bill Gates and Co....

  • Samveg G.
    16/11/2020 05:56

    https://www.facebook.com/110070427030200/posts/402721997765040/?sfnsn=wiwspmo Check out this informative blog abt covid vaccine.

  • Syed I.
    14/11/2020 17:49

    I think its just marketing the vaccine to sell for high prices.

  • Mike M.
    13/11/2020 16:14

    There is no vaccine yet ,you guys are just talking!!

  • Brut India
    13/11/2020 10:03

    This is what the health ministry said about the status of the vaccine: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-vaccine-for-priority-population-groups-wherever-they-are-stationed/article33068096.ece

  • Avinash B.
    13/11/2020 09:33

    Modi ji will take care ...he has direct connection with weather God 😂

  • DA S.
    13/11/2020 09:10

    https://www.facebook.com/1199484785/videos/10217431001425850/

  • Julfiq H.
    13/11/2020 05:34

    No issues, our PM is expert in climate change, wind mills, economy and what not. He has some thing in his sleaves. My only salvation is to think like an ANTHBAKTH.

  • Talat D.
    13/11/2020 02:31

    No need of any Corona vaccine

  • Karen N.
    13/11/2020 00:45

    Backed and funded by Bill Gates and George Soros, both part of the deep state, yeah just great..

  • Sunny G.
    12/11/2020 22:15

    This is only for rich people .This is how this will happen ..Temprature is just a beait...Dr who made the vaccine did not claimed these myths...This will spread so that poor and middle income people just wait wait and wait and wait ..

  • Noel S.
    12/11/2020 19:38

    I assume the Pfizer vaccine has to be stored at -80 and not -70

  • Diganta S.
    12/11/2020 17:40

    Please vaccinate to leading political party members first, after that opposition and after that I will take vaccine of COVID-19.

  • Swarnim D.
    12/11/2020 17:39

    Kabhi to mu se achi baat nikal lia kro😤

  • Itc H.
    12/11/2020 17:00

    Thanks you.

  • Azam T.
    12/11/2020 15:40

    Bihar me to free me milne wla hai hme to koi tension nae hai 😌😌

  • Dilip K.
    12/11/2020 15:40

    East or west INDIA is the Best...Serum institute has the Latest Technology That Covid-19 Vaccine PROTECT and intect it's potency during high Temperature, as they use in Rotavirus vaccine.....

  • Öï K.
    12/11/2020 15:30

    High hopes? Whats that

