AIIMS Director On CT Scans For Covid Cases
Dr. Randeep Guleria warned people that CT scans can potentially be harmful, especially for mild cases of Covid-19 infection, and gave some other crucial information on steroids and hospitalisation.
04/05/2021 10:30 AM
17 comments
Nnaemeka S.an hour
There is a role for a comparatively high dose of Zinc, a comparatively moderate dose of Magnesium, Iron as the Sars Covid19 virus loves ravishing anaemic patients and an unmonitored vegetarian diet can lead to anaemia. Also a compliment of vitamins also has a role... May India heal in the love of Christ I pray.
Sunit R.2 hours
Fact check, one chest CT is not equal to 300 chest X-rays, it's almost equal to 70 chest x rays. And it increases the chance getting a cancer only very slightly.
Hemant D.2 hours
Say something about of tmc don't be partial
Rajesh S.2 hours
Joghee N.2 hours
We all are suffering the same pain but India is most painful may God bless India
Wazia S.2 hours
Yes sir, whatever you said is true, but in thse days people are getting panic and ready to do anything whatever doctor ask for. Some of them doctor are behind money they won't care about ppl health they just want money n mind with commission with the test done n ct scan
Madhura R.2 hours
Deeksha G.3 hours
Sir ...you hav done Great job . But Why thier is a shortege of .oxygen people r dying ..
Vinayak K.3 hours
https://www.instagram.com/p/COcOBrjj4Pa/?igshid=lkvpb655yoak Much worst then corona virus ....please help them please
Thejaswini K.3 hours
Ranminder S.3 hours
Tripti K.3 hours
How long one need to take steroids in mild cases ?
Tripti K.3 hours
Will the person be diagnosed Covid negative on the basis of RTPCR test or any other test needed or symptoms ?
Jatin M.3 hours
Sageer A.3 hours
You took steroids that's what i said you
Brut India3 hours
Earlier the AIIMS chief had also advised against use of the anti-Covid drug, Remdesivir, at home as well as spoke about when to discontinue home isolation: https://www.livemint.com/science/health/anticovid-drug-remdesivir-to-be-strictly-administered-only-in-a-hospital-setting-aiims-chief-11619782414463.html
Rahman R.3 hours
dexamethasone injection