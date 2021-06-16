back

Ajmer Girl Donates Hair For Cancer Patients

This 24-year-old shaved her head for a beautiful cause.

16/06/2021 10:47 AM
  • 78.6K
  • 29

24 comments

  • Roya A.
    4 days

    God bless u sis

  • Karuna K.
    5 days

    Cancer patients go through a lot let me know if u want to help

  • Chandrawali C.
    5 days

    That is really a very good step . Not all can do it.

  • Amos M.
    5 days

    Many are doing.

  • Sanmit S.
    5 days

    Hair is Everything for life. God Give her Strength.🙄

  • Juhi C.
    5 days

    Wow just wow bold and beautiful girl god bless her!!

  • Shashwat A.
    5 days

    Thats rajnikant😂

  • Parag S.
    5 days

    🙏🙌

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    5 days

    She look so pretty without hair ❤️🤗

  • Rajpal S.
    5 days

    My daughter did the same thing last year ... She's strong 👏👏

  • Priya T.
    5 days

    She's a beautiful soul..within and without

  • Isioma H.
    5 days

  • Bipin C.
    5 days

    Brave & fabulous Girl 🌸🌸

  • Santosh K.
    5 days

    Her hairs come in 4 months again

  • Chandni V.
    5 days

    U look beautiful girl.. love ur tribute to cancer patients ❤️

  • Amar E.
    5 days

    Proud of you!

  • Elena E.
    5 days

    How will it help cancer patients? 🙄 Btw she looks prettier without hair

  • Tashî T.
    5 days

    Hatss off👍

  • Hervé F.
    5 days

    Congratulations for her Solidarity with cancer patients 👏🏽 May she stays blessed

  • Rajesh S.
    5 days

    Good evening