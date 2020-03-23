back

Aligarh Jail Inmates Make Masks

Aligarh District Jail inmates stitch masks in-house as India grapples with a shortage of masks due to rising Covid-19 cases.🧵

03/23/2020 3:12 PMupdated: 03/23/2020 4:06 PM
  • Kumar R.
    9 hours

    The scenes of mask making, tailoring etc does not seem from any jail.

  • Santosh A.
    9 hours

    https://metrosaga.com/new-covid-19-like-virus-emerged-in-china-man-dies-after-testing-positive-for-hantavirus/

  • Said A.
    a day

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2901225746827566&id=100008205064944

  • Rabiya K.
    a day

    What about the detainees and the concentration camps of Assam.?..pls do a report. ..

  • Brut India
    a day

    Inmates of a jail in Chandigarh will soon produce hand sanitisers as well: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/now-burail-jail-staff-plan-to-produce-hand-sanitisers-59670