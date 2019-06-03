Amateur Thief Fails to Steal From Temple

This thief should rethink his career. 💰
Umakant R.07/29/2019 14:03
Temple pe mony dena band kar de to ye hoga hi nahi
Rocky A.07/21/2019 05:02
Very few places uses these donations for people welfare, others use it for their own luxurious welfare, & It's the same in all places, not specified only to one but all, who takes donations in the name of religion
George T.07/08/2019 16:49
Where will he be soon ? Assembly or parliament ?
Nishant A.07/07/2019 15:39
For all those atheist educated people who are asking why to donate. Its because if you dont donate temples wont have fund to feed the priests and other charitable activities and slowly they will shut down. We hindus are not so clever to run convent schools to feed english educated atheist with english education and later convert poor people like above in far corners of india with rice bags provided by same educated athiest people. If you need proof search northeast demography changes. So please dont question our institutions. Thanks.
Ashish B.07/06/2019 13:24
Poor guy. He just did it all wrong way. He should learn it from those thieves who kept it there to loot money systematically ;)
Prabhat K.07/01/2019 08:06
Must be some panchar wala. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Mohammad F.06/28/2019 16:11
Must be a BJP leader.
Abhishek S.06/27/2019 17:49
strange Finally a post that doesn't involve Modi 😅
Vishesh K.06/26/2019 07:10
God from a distance : lmao noob
Raja G.06/25/2019 17:36
The thief should think differently. He should become govt. The govt easily takes money from temples.
Harshad P.06/25/2019 16:07
This proves that anything that comes to India becomes shit af.. as Brut India
Dheeraj P.06/25/2019 16:06
He was brut india editor by police reports 😂
Charanjit S.06/24/2019 12:35
Don't donate. This thief got caught but what about those thieves(those Pandits) who nevr let you know where this money go to.
RakEsh B.06/24/2019 01:50
But government officially steal temple's money.
Ray P.06/23/2019 19:14
Oh yes...how I can forgot ..😂😂..this is from my home town ,that night I was in town when this happend😂😂😂 ...
Shadman K.06/23/2019 17:10
कोशिश करने वाले कि कभी हार नही होती
Akshay K.06/23/2019 13:23
I wonder if our Gods were betting on whether he would manage this feat..
Kamlesh B.06/18/2019 08:01
The money he required should given to him as God does not required anything like this.
Vishal A.06/18/2019 04:36
Inse Sikhna Chahiye NEVER GIVE UP
Rajwinder K.06/17/2019 16:51
Eat more and more then do push ups do exercise daily then try it again.😄