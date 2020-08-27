back

Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time

Lives at stake. A city on hold. And no time to lose. This ambulance rushed through the streets of Hyderabad to make a crucial delivery in a race against time.

08/27/2020 6:57 AM
  • 202.6k
  • 50

41 comments

  • Vishwaja T.
    5 hours

    God is there... miracles really happen..

  • Sriharsha B.
    a day

    Wish they applaud the operating doctors too!

  • Bikram T.
    2 days

    Really hatsoff to each & everyone who voluntarily support this moment. As mankind is still in this world. Kudos to the team.

  • Chetan S.
    3 days

    Why not use a chopper???

  • Meeta H.
    4 days

    Oh wow! Gave me goose bumps, such fast and wonderful coordination and administration.. This is what humane policing is all about 🙏

  • Anz S.
    4 days

    I love my city my country!! 🤍

  • Zarine A.
    4 days

    Probably because they don't have a helipad at the hospital...

  • Somnath M.
    4 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Natasha B.
    4 days

    Awesome coordination and effort by all involved... However the sad part is that special efforts need to be made for travel of emergency vehicles, which are crutial and time bound... I hope people become more humanitarian

  • Mudasir P.
    5 days

    God bless you all those who performed such a great act of humanity

  • Diwakar G.
    5 days

    God bless to the brave police and administration 🙏

  • Er T.
    5 days

    This is the India we should see more news of in national media outlets... ❤️

  • Indrani C.
    5 days

    Great 🙏

  • Rajesh V.
    5 days

    Great gesture

  • Abhey W.
    5 days

    The shocking thing is that in the video you mentioned "it's not a VIP vehicle". Speaks about our mindset. How can an ambulance be escorted so nicely ? If it was a VIP , it's normal but if it's an ambulance, we need to make a video about it. Although it should be the other way around. Except in India , no where in this civilised world, ambulance gets stuck in traffic

  • Abdi K.
    6 days

    😲

  • Sudha K.
    6 days

    Gpd bless all the people who helped to bring about this miracle .

  • Siva N.
    6 days

    Great 👌

  • Chetan R.
    6 days

    Great salute to all of them

  • Danny D.
    6 days

    Great job God bless them all

