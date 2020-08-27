back
Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time
Lives at stake. A city on hold. And no time to lose. This ambulance rushed through the streets of Hyderabad to make a crucial delivery in a race against time.
08/27/2020 6:57 AM
- 202.6k
- 3.2k
- 50
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
41 comments
Vishwaja T.5 hours
God is there... miracles really happen..
Sriharsha B.a day
Wish they applaud the operating doctors too!
Bikram T.2 days
Really hatsoff to each & everyone who voluntarily support this moment. As mankind is still in this world. Kudos to the team.
Chetan S.3 days
Why not use a chopper???
Meeta H.4 days
Oh wow! Gave me goose bumps, such fast and wonderful coordination and administration.. This is what humane policing is all about 🙏
Anz S.4 days
I love my city my country!! 🤍
Zarine A.4 days
Probably because they don't have a helipad at the hospital...
Somnath M.4 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Natasha B.4 days
Awesome coordination and effort by all involved... However the sad part is that special efforts need to be made for travel of emergency vehicles, which are crutial and time bound... I hope people become more humanitarian
Mudasir P.5 days
God bless you all those who performed such a great act of humanity
Diwakar G.5 days
God bless to the brave police and administration 🙏
Er T.5 days
This is the India we should see more news of in national media outlets... ❤️
Indrani C.5 days
Great 🙏
Rajesh V.5 days
Great gesture
Abhey W.5 days
The shocking thing is that in the video you mentioned "it's not a VIP vehicle". Speaks about our mindset. How can an ambulance be escorted so nicely ? If it was a VIP , it's normal but if it's an ambulance, we need to make a video about it. Although it should be the other way around. Except in India , no where in this civilised world, ambulance gets stuck in traffic
Abdi K.6 days
😲
Sudha K.6 days
Gpd bless all the people who helped to bring about this miracle .
Siva N.6 days
Great 👌
Chetan R.6 days
Great salute to all of them
Danny D.6 days
Great job God bless them all