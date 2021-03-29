back

An Indian Teen's Plea For The Planet

"I earnestly appeal to you to include climate education as a compulsory section." Aditya Mukarji is a 17-year-old climate activist. Watch his message to Prime Minister Modi.

29/03/2021 4:27 PM
77 comments

  • Tejee G.
    21 hours

    Ye nakli Greta

  • Hrithik G.
    a day

    Honest script, well prepared and well presented.

  • Saygar P.
    a day

    Pay the bills during covid forget climate change..lol...😂

  • Gam-Lee L.
    2 days

    Yes this subject should be made compulsory... It is a Must!

  • Denis J.
    3 days

    Modi : Pubg wala he kya?

  • Tausif A.
    3 days

    Dekh dekh ke bol raha hai 🤔🙄 achhe se yaad kar leta pehle 🤣😂

  • Santosh R.
    3 days

    I thought he is 28 year old

  • Precilla D.
    3 days

    Unfortunately our PM is not educated enough to understand this. But still vote for him 😉

  • Rekha B.
    3 days

    👍

  • Ahad K.
    3 days

    Vlog# 2 | Thailand-Bangkok | Nightlife | Also add me on Instagram: ahad.khan786 https://youtu.be/PbusMfe6Z70

  • Mayank S.
    3 days

    17 years old?? Ye padosi wala uncle dikh rha

  • Mampuia P.
    4 days

    17yr old this mfk look like 50

  • Elsa A.
    4 days

    First stop drinking cow urine?

  • Apratim S.
    4 days

    OOOO FORGOT BRUT F##$$$KING has given him script

  • Apratim S.
    4 days

    why the F is he reading

  • Arshad Q.
    4 days

    17 years old? Looks like a 25+ 😅😁

  • Ahmed F.
    4 days

    Swach bharat kab successful hua bhai ...or tere job pakki hai ab...don't worry ye sab karke ajkal kuch v milta hai..u sholud try often...who know u also might get lucky..

  • Babita T.
    4 days

    bc student 😂😂😂

  • Áyan R.
    4 days

    Why does it feel like he's reading from his text on the right side? 🤔

  • Samir P.
    4 days

    LOL - Isko pehle kuch khilau aur nehlau. he looks so funny, trying hard to be famous. modi already ek chutiya hai, usko aur chutiya bana raha hai.. dekh dekh ke padh raha hai.

