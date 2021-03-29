back
An Indian Teen's Plea For The Planet
"I earnestly appeal to you to include climate education as a compulsory section." Aditya Mukarji is a 17-year-old climate activist. Watch his message to Prime Minister Modi.
29/03/2021 4:27 PM
77 comments
Tejee G.21 hours
Ye nakli Greta
Hrithik G.a day
Honest script, well prepared and well presented.
Saygar P.a day
Pay the bills during covid forget climate change..lol...😂
Gam-Lee L.2 days
Yes this subject should be made compulsory... It is a Must!
Denis J.3 days
Modi : Pubg wala he kya?
Tausif A.3 days
Dekh dekh ke bol raha hai 🤔🙄 achhe se yaad kar leta pehle 🤣😂
Santosh R.3 days
I thought he is 28 year old
Precilla D.3 days
Unfortunately our PM is not educated enough to understand this. But still vote for him 😉
Rekha B.3 days
👍
Ahad K.3 days
Mayank S.3 days
17 years old?? Ye padosi wala uncle dikh rha
Mampuia P.4 days
17yr old this mfk look like 50
Elsa A.4 days
First stop drinking cow urine?
Apratim S.4 days
OOOO FORGOT BRUT F##$$$KING has given him script
Apratim S.4 days
why the F is he reading
Arshad Q.4 days
17 years old? Looks like a 25+ 😅😁
Ahmed F.4 days
Swach bharat kab successful hua bhai ...or tere job pakki hai ab...don't worry ye sab karke ajkal kuch v milta hai..u sholud try often...who know u also might get lucky..
Babita T.4 days
bc student 😂😂😂
Áyan R.4 days
Why does it feel like he's reading from his text on the right side? 🤔
Samir P.4 days
LOL - Isko pehle kuch khilau aur nehlau. he looks so funny, trying hard to be famous. modi already ek chutiya hai, usko aur chutiya bana raha hai.. dekh dekh ke padh raha hai.