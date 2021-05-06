back
An 'Oxygen Scam' In Delhi-NCR
As families scramble desperately for oxygen to save their loved ones, unscrupulous people are cheating them out of large amounts of money, and precious time. Watch this to know more. 👀
06/05/2021 1:43 PM
161 comments
Akanksha A.7 hours
Shameful.. Here we r failed when people try to take advantage during a time of need during a pandemic
Nitesh K.13 hours
This is what you call end of humanity. Hopefully if there's any one watching over us, give him what he deserves.
Roulland F.17 hours
This government is taking people for granted
Roshan B.18 hours
There are plenty of such people who are taking undue advantage of the situation. Selling in black is also a scam. All thanks to our leader whose priority is 20000cr Central Vista but not health
Ranak C.21 hours
Even i called the same racket, named as Durga gas agency. When i asked to submit their pan card number, he never sent. Only then i was sure that this person is fake. I also intimated Delhi police for the same
Nitin B.21 hours
Thanks to kejriwal n team .. for scams
Tanay N.a day
Same thing happening in kolkata
Ashis K.a day
This is the culture we are from. This is the lowest level of human existence we can stoop down to. Disgusting.
S T.2 days
I hope they and their families die with this same disease and they will also suffer for the same type of scam.
Swati S.2 days
When you will choose thieves to run country how can you expect normal people
Priya D.2 days
India is scam... nobody trust India. Education scam, engineer became scam. Hospital is big scams. Politicians are scam. I feel shame to call myself indian girl. Religious issues, public issues, endless issues... So sad I feel. When people laugh on me . U 🇮🇳 made everyone life so challenging... We all lost 😔 respect internationally. People say whole country is in poverty line....
Ania C.2 days
Low lifes like these need to be jailed
Niyonika G.2 days
bhaiiiiiii this is that guyyyyy fuckkk
Pulkit D.2 days
Same thing happened with me , the people acted like they were trained , they asked 15000 for the cylinder and told only online payment is possible, I asked them what’s the proof that you really work for an oxygen manufacturing company, he told me that he will send his adhar card , pan and other details. At that moment I understood that it’s a big scam going on , after that I hanged up the call . I started receiving calls from these Scamsters that do you require oxygen and other essential.
Lily B.2 days
Humans will finish humans for their greed...the real virus of our world!! 😣☹️
Saptarishi S.2 days
Useless he won't be traced or even traced will be out after few days, unless and until common people don't punish he will be free for sure
Nirnay K.2 days
Is she a reporter from new laundry
Akshay M.2 days
Such people must be behind bars on charges of Terrorism
Pooja B.2 days
I think Ghor kalyug only happened to see in India😔
Shaikh S.2 days
Shame on Delhi police