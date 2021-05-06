back

An 'Oxygen Scam' In Delhi-NCR

As families scramble desperately for oxygen to save their loved ones, unscrupulous people are cheating them out of large amounts of money, and precious time. Watch this to know more. 👀

06/05/2021 1:43 PM
161 comments

  • Akanksha A.
    7 hours

    Shameful.. Here we r failed when people try to take advantage during a time of need during a pandemic

  • Nitesh K.
    13 hours

    This is what you call end of humanity. Hopefully if there's any one watching over us, give him what he deserves.

  • Roulland F.
    17 hours

    This government is taking people for granted

  • Roshan B.
    18 hours

    There are plenty of such people who are taking undue advantage of the situation. Selling in black is also a scam. All thanks to our leader whose priority is 20000cr Central Vista but not health

  • Ranak C.
    21 hours

    Even i called the same racket, named as Durga gas agency. When i asked to submit their pan card number, he never sent. Only then i was sure that this person is fake. I also intimated Delhi police for the same

  • Nitin B.
    21 hours

    Thanks to kejriwal n team .. for scams

  • Tanay N.
    a day

    Same thing happening in kolkata

  • Ashis K.
    a day

    This is the culture we are from. This is the lowest level of human existence we can stoop down to. Disgusting.

  • S T.
    2 days

    I hope they and their families die with this same disease and they will also suffer for the same type of scam.

  • Swati S.
    2 days

    When you will choose thieves to run country how can you expect normal people

  • Priya D.
    2 days

    India is scam... nobody trust India. Education scam, engineer became scam. Hospital is big scams. Politicians are scam. I feel shame to call myself indian girl. Religious issues, public issues, endless issues... So sad I feel. When people laugh on me . U 🇮🇳 made everyone life so challenging... We all lost 😔 respect internationally. People say whole country is in poverty line....

  • Ania C.
    2 days

    Low lifes like these need to be jailed

  • Niyonika G.
    2 days

    bhaiiiiiii this is that guyyyyy fuckkk

  • Pulkit D.
    2 days

    Same thing happened with me , the people acted like they were trained , they asked 15000 for the cylinder and told only online payment is possible, I asked them what’s the proof that you really work for an oxygen manufacturing company, he told me that he will send his adhar card , pan and other details. At that moment I understood that it’s a big scam going on , after that I hanged up the call . I started receiving calls from these Scamsters that do you require oxygen and other essential.

  • Lily B.
    2 days

    Humans will finish humans for their greed...the real virus of our world!! 😣☹️

  • Saptarishi S.
    2 days

    Useless he won't be traced or even traced will be out after few days, unless and until common people don't punish he will be free for sure

  • Nirnay K.
    2 days

    Is she a reporter from new laundry

  • Akshay M.
    2 days

    Such people must be behind bars on charges of Terrorism

  • Pooja B.
    2 days

    I think Ghor kalyug only happened to see in India😔

  • Shaikh S.
    2 days

    Shame on Delhi police

