back

An Unwelcome Visitor At Night

This man was hoping for a good night's sleep, but a visiting cobra had other plans... 😯

13/09/2021 3:48 PM
  • 270.7K
  • 137

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s

  2. 3:23

    The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”

  3. 4:36

    When Kangana Took On... Everyone?

  4. 2:06

    Pakistan Alleges Indian Hand in Threat To New Zealand

  5. 1:51

    Woman Forced To Hit Companion With Slipper

  6. 2:26

    He Made A Classroom On The Road

104 comments

  • Jessica M.
    5 days

    Kuch bhi? For content

  • Cynthia S.
    16/09/2021 17:26

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Ziarul M.
    16/09/2021 05:05

    Sala tharki cobra 🤣🐍

  • Soumendu C.
    15/09/2021 23:24

    When ex comes to yur dreams

  • Vageshwari S.
    15/09/2021 16:57

    ab to brut b maaf nahi kar raha.

  • Revati R.
    15/09/2021 16:53

    It is karait not cobra

  • Sha K.
    15/09/2021 12:34

    Bhakt.. Nagin hogi apni pyaas bujhne 🤣🤣🤣... Me agar Naag hota?? To [email protected]@nd lene aaya hoga

  • Amrita S.
    15/09/2021 08:20

    🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺

  • Amrita S.
    15/09/2021 07:06

    🥺

  • Mujeebulla S.
    14/09/2021 18:16

    Hey Brut what about where is your coverage? Have u to joined in a group of ?

  • Amber S.
    14/09/2021 18:12

    Snake: Let's sleep together, why you ignore me Hooman, I'm friendly!

  • Mdyaseen B.
    14/09/2021 16:23

    tera frnd hai dekh 😂🤣

  • রাকেশ শ.
    14/09/2021 15:59

    how this video was taken ?

  • Sonam G.
    14/09/2021 14:48

    Om mani pedme hoon

  • Karan S.
    14/09/2021 11:46

    Unliked and unfollowed...! 🤗

  • On N.
    14/09/2021 10:51

    😯😯😯

  • Vasudev B.
    14/09/2021 10:48

    “Looked at him….dejected…” Are koi breakup kahani hai kya 😯

  • Sabi T.
    14/09/2021 09:53

    Yamraj was on holiday🤣

  • Surender S.
    14/09/2021 09:28

    Lucky

  • Ankita R.
    14/09/2021 09:24

    comment section 😁