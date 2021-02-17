back

Andhra Man Loses Life’s Savings To Termites

A pig farmer who set aside money to build his dream house was devastated to find that termites had feasted on the currency notes.

17/02/2021 2:57 PM
  • 232.5K
  • 173

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    Lead Actresses Who Acted Opposite Fathers And Sons

  2. 3:03

    Children Used To Steal Jewellery Caught On CCTV

  3. 3:30

    Kangana Is At It Again

  4. 10:18

    Motilal Vora’s Farewell Speech In Parliament

  5. 3:41

    Support For Indian Farmers Is Pouring In From Around The World

  6. 3:18

    A Foxy Affair

141 comments

  • Powrailung R.
    a day

    500 notes bundel kaha se mila

  • Ranjith S.
    2 days

    Better try to reach bank for replacement, may be with some penalty

  • Jeanbi G.
    3 days

    Namak ko pani k andar schupanese aisehi pani or mitti mein mil jaiga

  • Ramneen R.
    3 days

    Me losing my entire wardrobe in delhi

  • Mujeeb A.
    3 days

    https://m.tiktok.com/v/6930973488178072834.html?u_code=dd0a7bae6736hg&preview_pb=0&language=en&_d=deal9b907gid9e&share_item_id=6930973488178072834&timestamp=1614015731&user_id=6837790593553318917&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAOVYKp8xO_qHS77SZXWqqM-VN3GZmTYT81KXbetXW2bdbuI1Wz7av50CpM_xd2LQW&utm_source=copy&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=android&share_app_name=musically&share_iid=6927143211463837442&share_link_id=a773511d-53ce-4bad-a75e-e4d9184b1519

  • Enis R.
    5 days

    Cash is not always the king

  • Ervin A.
    5 days

    Pig Farmer in India? Hmm 🤔 Hilarious 😂🤣

  • Allan B.
    5 days

    Time for plastic money like in Australia....

  • Sajida A.
    5 days

    My maid used to say that her grandmother hid the money in the roof of a thatched hut.The hut caught fire and all the money was burnt.I wish she had at least spent it on herself and family .

  • Surojit J.
    6 days

    The bank can help themselves

  • Ashish K.
    6 days

    Rbi should come forward n exchange the notes; if not all of them at least whatever possible

  • Tushar M.
    7 days

    sadddd

  • Anjali T.
    7 days

    🥺🥺

  • Iarailang M.
    7 days

    He should keep in the bank to prevent all these

  • Ganga A.
    7 days

    Cant they exchange damaged notes at the bank?

  • Shaikh A.
    7 days

    There are certain option for bank lolz

  • Jazmine J.
    7 days

    People who are crying they should have saved it in bank. .. Now a days Bank itself is equal to termite these days..

  • Bipul N.
    7 days

    Power of education 🙄

  • Sweta S.
    7 days

    Who keeps so much money at home that also like this

  • Kishore K.
    18/02/2021 20:07

    Immediately rush to RBI serial numbers are your final chances

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.