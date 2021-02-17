back
Andhra Man Loses Life’s Savings To Termites
A pig farmer who set aside money to build his dream house was devastated to find that termites had feasted on the currency notes.
17/02/2021 2:57 PM
- 232.5K
- 1.2K
- 173
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
141 comments
Powrailung R.a day
500 notes bundel kaha se mila
Ranjith S.2 days
Better try to reach bank for replacement, may be with some penalty
Jeanbi G.3 days
Namak ko pani k andar schupanese aisehi pani or mitti mein mil jaiga
Ramneen R.3 days
Me losing my entire wardrobe in delhi
Mujeeb A.3 days
https://m.tiktok.com/v/6930973488178072834.html?u_code=dd0a7bae6736hg&preview_pb=0&language=en&_d=deal9b907gid9e&share_item_id=6930973488178072834×tamp=1614015731&user_id=6837790593553318917&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAOVYKp8xO_qHS77SZXWqqM-VN3GZmTYT81KXbetXW2bdbuI1Wz7av50CpM_xd2LQW&utm_source=copy&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=android&share_app_name=musically&share_iid=6927143211463837442&share_link_id=a773511d-53ce-4bad-a75e-e4d9184b1519
Enis R.5 days
Cash is not always the king
Ervin A.5 days
Pig Farmer in India? Hmm 🤔 Hilarious 😂🤣
Allan B.5 days
Time for plastic money like in Australia....
Sajida A.5 days
My maid used to say that her grandmother hid the money in the roof of a thatched hut.The hut caught fire and all the money was burnt.I wish she had at least spent it on herself and family .
Surojit J.6 days
The bank can help themselves
Ashish K.6 days
Rbi should come forward n exchange the notes; if not all of them at least whatever possible
Tushar M.7 days
sadddd
Anjali T.7 days
🥺🥺
Iarailang M.7 days
He should keep in the bank to prevent all these
Ganga A.7 days
Cant they exchange damaged notes at the bank?
Shaikh A.7 days
There are certain option for bank lolz
Jazmine J.7 days
People who are crying they should have saved it in bank. .. Now a days Bank itself is equal to termite these days..
Bipul N.7 days
Power of education 🙄
Sweta S.7 days
Who keeps so much money at home that also like this
Kishore K.18/02/2021 20:07
Immediately rush to RBI serial numbers are your final chances