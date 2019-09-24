back
Anurag Kashyap On Cinema, MeToo, Sacred Games
Anurag Kashyap turns 47 today! 🎂 Brut India spoke to the filmmaker last year when he stood up for the #MeToo movement as trouble brewed in his own production house. 🎥
09/10/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 1:21 PM
75 comments
Dinesh R.09/24/2019 18:53
Bastard Anurag - hypocrite
An K.09/22/2019 17:45
shit
Parth J.09/21/2019 15:51
These same people used to create controversy whether it's real or fake to get free attention and promotion of their films, They used to be on casting couch, may bethey have harassed those women may be they did not, and now when it's working totally opposite they are playing victim game......
Santano F.09/20/2019 15:39
One of my favorite, and there are few who really have the guts to stand and say what needs to be said. By the way not any idiot who tries to be in the news. By the way guys, where is this Ram Gopal Verma? Not in the news with any of his gimmicks now for quite some time.
Anupam S.09/19/2019 15:59
Survival ka jazba toh itna strong hai is country BC simple naukri karne nahi dete log.. Without fucking with your head.. BC I see another Africa in India, a sort of polished in some places kind of Africa. That said please Do Not Stop Making Movies Mr Kashyap.. If you have NO IDEA how much they help certain people in this country.. I saw Black Friday in Movie Time.. saw No Smoking in Movie time Suburbia and watches Dev D first day third show in Movie Time... I have been stuck since Black Friday.. Recently watched Sacred Games and it has given me so much hope.. Fuck movie theaters and sick n old n stoopid Indian censorship.. Please Carry On! 👍⚡
Rohit G.09/19/2019 03:09
Is that so ?
Prashanth M.09/18/2019 22:15
Well said! "Time to survive" "priority is all about surviving"
Chandan S.09/18/2019 17:19
Best thing he said and that's true is ,people here are only to survive.. and that's the whole point..
George K.09/17/2019 15:22
Yes...rightly said....we are just surviving.....
Pranjal P.09/17/2019 02:00
He is a gem...
Rahul C.09/16/2019 18:14
Is it really important to be a student of National School of Drama or you should be a part of an industry...
Bidisha D.09/16/2019 13:51
Anurag Kashyap...My favourite!❤
Abhishek S.09/16/2019 04:42
Ganjeri happy bday
Lalbir W.09/16/2019 03:38
Not much to say, but tis dopey has freedom to speak n produce is enough to give the exact picture about our gr8 nation, his emetic toxic mind can only manipulate couch inoperable masses 🤣🤣🤣
Sushmita D.09/16/2019 01:50
My favourite! Happy Birthday
Lakshmi S.09/15/2019 22:37
Dont agree to the last point. Movies affect the society..
Sai S.09/15/2019 05:11
Grow up and get a life... Moron.
Kuldeep V.09/14/2019 15:27
My sweeper also get 50. Plz praise all who work to make india clean not this type of stupids
Prashant S.09/14/2019 12:10
chal be chutiye jisko apni society se koi pyaar ni jisse apni country mai flaw to dikhte hai pur gand mai dum ni ek bhi flflaw ko hata de ya apni movie k yhrough change laye bus anti establishment bol bol k news mai rehna mai ,apni movie ko sensitize kar k paise kamane hai ,uski country ko ghanta farak ni padta be,maa chudane gayi teri opinion, maa chudane gaye tere fears ,when u respect d country 1st thing u keep in mind dat its ur country UR'S,u can't just bash one idiology all d time just because u fear them for somw fucked up reason ,u don't have respect for d whole india ,hence whole india doesn't give a f**k about u ,its just u n somw jokers like u
Indra S.09/14/2019 06:32
Exactly every word so true...that cinema cannot affect social changes...bcz public memory is so short. As long as callous and irresponsible filmmakers exist only for making filthy amounts of money flaws in society cannot be righted. Irony is these very flaws,such as male toxic behaviour is glorified as the new machismo.