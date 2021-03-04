back
Anurag Kashyap's Speech At Shaheen Bagh
The income-tax raids on director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu again led to criticism that the government was targeting those who spoke against it. In 2020, Kashyap spoke at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh about the importance of protesting.
04/03/2021 2:57 PM
294 comments
Kumar P.a day
Don't worry, you guys are next
N. N.a day
Logic is a myth nowadays.
Raj G.2 days
Taapsee uses to get Rs 1 crore per movie, now she gets 8 crores per movie. She hardly had any endorsements earlier, today she is the most sought endorser, has over 12 brands, and charges 2 crores from each brand. Diljeet Dosanjh hardly got a movie a few years back, was and still is a joker, but today he is getting movies and is a hero too doing independent projects. Alia Bhatt is doing exceedingly well with the biggest projects and endorsements. She is the number one actress today associated with top movie makers, directors, etc .. Why are these actors doing so well suddenly? Anurag Kashyap hardly has any recent hits , yet is the top Director and producer, having a fortune worth 1000 crores! The answer is simple, after opposition Namo and after openly speaking against CAA, NRC they are darlings of Dawood and anti-India forces. They get all the good movies and banners in return. Corporate endorsements are mostly controlled by Media managers and branding companies. The entire chunk of Branding companies and media managers are leftists and they are well-knit and are often seen partying with Bollywood gang. Therefore all the media managers, branding companies only give brand endorsement to the Tukde Tukde gang. We have almost 80% of Hindus watch their TV commercials and movies, still the actors who act in movies and endorse the brands are Hindu haters! When one joins their Tukde Tukde gang, they become their darling & their career takes a giant leap! Hindu hate is business for them. This is why we see people have been requesting not just to biycott B'Wood, OTT, and brands, but also ensure that you educate at least a few of your friends and family And when we say Boycott B'wood & OTT, 100% BOYCOTT with no exception that some others are good.
Dharavath A.2 days
Good
Parth B.2 days
Anurag ji just do ur work properly pay the taxes properly and then comment on things and if u are right then people will definitely hear u or sympathy u but first u be clean in terms of income taxes....behave like a responsible citizen first....n trust us it's not so difficult
Ankur C.2 days
to tum dedo iske paiso ka hisab tumko bda dard hua h
Mohsin A.2 days
Ram M.2 days
Bhai.. Never able to this idiotic logic.. If they haven't done anything wrong.. What's there to hide.. Waise koi b crime Karo aur baad meon current Govt ke baare mein anaap shanaap bolo... Phir any action take to investigate the misdeeds done by this people.. Then start crying vendetta by Govt.
Biswadip B.2 days
Producer Anurag Kashyap has produced 24 films Flopped - 18 Average -4 Tax evasion - 350 Crores! 😳 Apart from Gangs of wasseypur, Only Hit movie of him on box office was Queen which worked due to Kangana Ranaut. Then from where so much money is coming? From drug & underworld connections? Well established Producers go bankrupt after 2-3 flops only! 😳🤔 *Asking fair questions may make me look like bhakt, but I just torture the data & make it speak in a meaningful way. KYBS (Know Your Bharat Statistically)
Gaurav M.2 days
What about 2013.....r u Ill Anurag Kashyap
Ramnath M.2 days
Its height of hypocrisy. You do income tax scam. When you are caught you cry foul for vendetta. This will not tolerated. Crime is crime whether you are critical about policies of government or not.
Ritesh G.2 days
U chor hai
Rachana A.2 days
Jali NAA Teri Jali na???
Aditya M.2 days
Tu toh gaya beta
Ahsaan A.2 days
BJP अगर अनुपम खेर अक्षय कुमार अमिताभ और उनके जैसे चमचों पर कार्यवाही कर दिया तो समझूंगा कि बीजेपी निष्पक्ष है ।। कर के दिखा दे जो इंसान लोगो के धर्म को उनके कपड़ों से पहचाने समझो वो कभी निष्पक्ष नही हो सकता ।।
Manoj P.2 days
Yesterday I was travelling in Railways and TTE came and caught me, It was because I tweeted against railway few days back. I explain them a lot that it was first time I traveled ticket less but they were in revenge mood. In our country there is no freedom for expression.
Ssharad M.2 days
Beut tell me what do you have to say about 2013 raid on Tapsee and Anurag??at that time there was no BJP government..Don't spread hatred and negativity against govt.🤬🤬
Saroj K.3 days
Wo sub theek hai. Pehle tax chori fir bahane kis liye. Galat kaam kiya hai to bhugto.
Ranjankanti B.3 days
This action by the government was always anticipated!
Moksh M.3 days
2013 main bhi yehi same hua tha tab to muh nahi khula tha..Galat kaam khud karo aur blame kisi ke upar daalo..Bhaiya sabka number aayega..😂😂