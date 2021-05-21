back
Are Photoshoots After Cyclones & Floods Ok?
An uprooted tree as a prop, Deepika Singh Goyal's post-cyclone photoshoot came for some criticism online. What's your take?
21/05/2021 5:27 AM
100 comments
Dinesh K.27 minutes
MatlAb ki lelo ab....let her live her life guys...people are selling medicines in black, go catch them in pandemic..
Wild R.43 minutes
some people lost their houses properties and crying while others enjoying the cyclone
Thakur D.43 minutes
They are all insensitive people.Their only concern is to make money to support their lavish lifestyle.
Abhimanyu L.an hour
This is like a photoshoot around the dead bodies and the pain. Just the cheap tricks to go viral. please do some justice to this. This is disgusting, how one could show off their privilege on the poor. I believe only you could do something about this.
Jagdeep B.an hour
Fit
Amay S.an hour
Konacha kay tar konacha kay
Shreya U.an hour
Nonsense
Gajendra K.an hour
But now look she is famous...she got all attraction she needed...till when media will highlight these people will always do these things....
Maroof A.an hour
Spreading positivity in this cyclone situation...just like bhakts say spread positivity in this pandemic where bodies are floating in ganga
Nevidita S.an hour
Thedhe medhe khade ho k pictures khichwana wo bhi aise pandamic time mein.... Specially jab cyclone ki wajah se kitne log beghar hue hai...... fully insensitive and nonsense photoshoot.....
Sunitha L.an hour
Very beautiful and wise 🥰🙏
Raj B.an hour
Amir logo
Aarav K.an hour
Just Wann to say " Behenchod kya chutiyapa hai "
Vasundhara K.2 hours
Omg!! These guys go any extent for publicity....for heaven sake people have lost lives...their belongings and perhaps everything....show some sense please....beauty is with beautiful and compassionate heart and mind!!
Shamim A.2 hours
Commonsenseless
Indradip S.2 hours
Idiot.
Shrikanth I.2 hours
Crack pots!!
Rida F.2 hours
Yeah I'd probably punch someone filming a disaster with an intention of going viral and enjoying the calamity as if it was nothing. Insensitive much?
Tkm J.2 hours
Bagwass photo both of them
Leepi B.2 hours
Sick 🙄