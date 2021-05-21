back

Are Photoshoots After Cyclones & Floods Ok?

An uprooted tree as a prop, Deepika Singh Goyal's post-cyclone photoshoot came for some criticism online. What's your take?

21/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 133.6K
  • 113

    Are Photoshoots After Cyclones & Floods Ok?

100 comments

  • Dinesh K.
    27 minutes

    MatlAb ki lelo ab....let her live her life guys...people are selling medicines in black, go catch them in pandemic..

  • Wild R.
    43 minutes

    some people lost their houses properties and crying while others enjoying the cyclone

  • Thakur D.
    43 minutes

    They are all insensitive people.Their only concern is to make money to support their lavish lifestyle.

  • Abhimanyu L.
    an hour

    This is like a photoshoot around the dead bodies and the pain. Just the cheap tricks to go viral. please do some justice to this. This is disgusting, how one could show off their privilege on the poor. I believe only you could do something about this.

  • Jagdeep B.
    an hour

    Fit

  • Amay S.
    an hour

    Konacha kay tar konacha kay

  • Shreya U.
    an hour

    Nonsense

  • Gajendra K.
    an hour

    But now look she is famous...she got all attraction she needed...till when media will highlight these people will always do these things....

  • Maroof A.
    an hour

    Spreading positivity in this cyclone situation...just like bhakts say spread positivity in this pandemic where bodies are floating in ganga

  • Nevidita S.
    an hour

    Thedhe medhe khade ho k pictures khichwana wo bhi aise pandamic time mein.... Specially jab cyclone ki wajah se kitne log beghar hue hai...... fully insensitive and nonsense photoshoot.....

  • Sunitha L.
    an hour

    Very beautiful and wise 🥰🙏

  • Raj B.
    an hour

    Amir logo

  • Aarav K.
    an hour

    Just Wann to say " Behenchod kya chutiyapa hai "

  • Vasundhara K.
    2 hours

    Omg!! These guys go any extent for publicity....for heaven sake people have lost lives...their belongings and perhaps everything....show some sense please....beauty is with beautiful and compassionate heart and mind!!

  • Shamim A.
    2 hours

    Commonsenseless

  • Indradip S.
    2 hours

    Idiot.

  • Shrikanth I.
    2 hours

    Crack pots!!

  • Rida F.
    2 hours

    Yeah I'd probably punch someone filming a disaster with an intention of going viral and enjoying the calamity as if it was nothing. Insensitive much?

  • Tkm J.
    2 hours

    Bagwass photo both of them

  • Leepi B.
    2 hours

    Sick 🙄

