Ashneer Grover on making the right business pitch

"Most important part is that a founder should have guts." Ashneer Grover, the embattled co-founder of BharatPe and popular "shark" from Shark Tank, was speaking to podcaster Raj Shamani.

24/02/2022 1:27 PMupdated: 01/03/2022 11:10 AM
  • 2M
  • 526

303 comments

  • Sreyasi D.
    14 hours

    He sounds like you, so rude

  • Brut India
    15 hours

    Watch the full episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnEZVVC4Ap8&t=2684s

  • Gaurav P.
    18 hours

    He is real businessman

  • Pravin P.
    21 hours

    भाई ये क्या कर रहा है तू , ये तो दोगलापन है , बंद कर दे तेरे से ना हो पायेगा .

  • Haseeb A.
    a day

    This 🔥

  • Muskaan S.
    a day

    Aur Honesty ki baat kaun kr raha hai... Ye bhi toh dekho na.. 🙄🙄👎👎

  • Uddhav P.
    a day

    Very genuine person , straight forward . Deeply rooted in business …

  • Ahmed N.
    2 days

    king

  • Elizabeth F.
    2 days

    👀

  • Yogesh O.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/0ejvV9a9q1U

  • Roy K.
    2 days

    I know he is rude , but bold statement will help to think. In life , only direct answer is matter

  • Abhishek S.
    2 days

    Straight forward best attitude of ashneer

  • Rucha N.
    2 days

    Very arrogant person.. how muchbever u are successful you should always be polite with others

  • Ankita M.
    2 days

    I just love him...he is genuine

  • SumoNa A.
    2 days

    He is clear as alwys

  • Ayesha A.
    2 days

    Hes honest

  • Farsab B.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/WbxD1Qu3qSQ

  • Anand D.
    3 days

    I like his honesty..and straight forwardness..

  • Pooja R.
    3 days

    I like this quality in a men d most why to go for such things which one individual doesn't like or wish

  • Amit K.
    3 days

    Kya doglapan hai iska. Honesty!

