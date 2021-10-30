back

Batting Lessons From A Cricket Legend

Do you want to finesse your batting technique? There's no better teacher than the legend himself: Don Bradman. #TBT

28/10/2021 4:27 PMupdated: 29/10/2021 6:10 AM
  • 96.2K
  • 11

Sports

  1. 2:07

    Parasailing On Diu Holiday, A Narrow Escape

  2. 5:25

    Cricketer Rafiq Opens About Racism In Yorkshire

  3. 3:59

    The Bonhomie Between The New Coach And Captain

  4. 3:36

    Sania Mirza: A Star On And Off The Court

  5. 2:12

    From ICU To Half-Century: Rizwan's Heroic Innings

  6. 2:44

    Meet Padma Shri KY Venkatesh

8 comments

  • Rovin B.
    30/10/2021 12:31

    With all due respect to the great Don Bradman, someone who did play the Cover drive even better than him and maybe everyone is Rahul Dravid ❤

  • Manzil K.
    29/10/2021 08:47

    Excellent collection. Treasure Video

  • Nafees R.
    29/10/2021 05:17

    The best Architect of all time in cricketing World ❤️

  • Brut India
    29/10/2021 00:33

    The legendary Don Bradman had a 100-plus yearly average seven times in his career, including a whopping 402 in 1932. More on the feats conquered by Sir Donald Bradman here: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/twelve-amazing-stats-about-sir-donald-bradman-on-his-birthday-6571799/

  • Iman B.
    28/10/2021 19:10

    https://youtu.be/1b2p2JsVcdM

  • Iman B.
    28/10/2021 19:04

    Check these too. Batting technique was so different back then, and I have to admit I like these videos more than watching modern day powerplay. They were way more elegant and graceful. https://youtu.be/XoORpp1AdSk

  • Haramohan M.
    28/10/2021 19:01

    Yes yes I want finesse to play gully cricket 🏏. Plz guide me.

  • Mûs H.
    28/10/2021 18:11

    Kuch Cricket sekh Lo

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.