Batting Lessons From A Cricket Legend
Do you want to finesse your batting technique? There's no better teacher than the legend himself: Don Bradman. #TBT
28/10/2021 4:27 PMupdated: 29/10/2021 6:10 AM
8 comments
Rovin B.30/10/2021 12:31
With all due respect to the great Don Bradman, someone who did play the Cover drive even better than him and maybe everyone is Rahul Dravid ❤
Manzil K.29/10/2021 08:47
Excellent collection. Treasure Video
Nafees R.29/10/2021 05:17
The best Architect of all time in cricketing World ❤️
Brut India29/10/2021 00:33
The legendary Don Bradman had a 100-plus yearly average seven times in his career, including a whopping 402 in 1932. More on the feats conquered by Sir Donald Bradman here: https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/twelve-amazing-stats-about-sir-donald-bradman-on-his-birthday-6571799/
Iman B.28/10/2021 19:10
https://youtu.be/1b2p2JsVcdM
Iman B.28/10/2021 19:04
Check these too. Batting technique was so different back then, and I have to admit I like these videos more than watching modern day powerplay. They were way more elegant and graceful. https://youtu.be/XoORpp1AdSk
Haramohan M.28/10/2021 19:01
Yes yes I want finesse to play gully cricket 🏏. Plz guide me.
Mûs H.28/10/2021 18:11
Kuch Cricket sekh Lo