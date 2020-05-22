back
Bengaluru Girl Shares Vande Bharat Experience
“We were asked to download Aarogya Setu and a couple more apps.” Thousands of Indians returned from foreign countries as part of the Vande Bharat Mission. What was it like to be in one of those flights? 😮😮
05/22/2020 4:57 AM
52 comments
Vinit S.a day
I wish the poor people of the country were treated with even 10% of this dignity.
Ganesh P.2 days
Please keep your into to yourself else kindly go back we are stranded and your meaningless discussion can make negative impact on our plans plzzz
Maryam C.2 days
How much was the hotel room charges???
Hmat S.2 days
Oh wooow Brut gave a positive story
Shruti S.3 days
After seeing so many baseless reactions, couldn’t restrict myself from posting. Whatever is our migrant workers going through is terrible, everyone knows that and govt is also trying to provide facilities in all possible way. There is a lot still needs to be done for them. Agree. But I want to put Some facts for all regarding evacuation flights: All the flights are charged, prices are more than usual. Hotel stay is self-paid, nothing is free. I don’t think anyone is even expecting anything free. 14 days Quarantine is mandatory and in those 14 days, everyone will be tested twice. Once it was day 1 and second time 1-2 days before checkout. Why these people should not come back? Just check the guidelines from govt, all these are the people who went for short weeks trip ( business, work,travel). They work in India and pay lakhs of taxes to GOI. They do have families here who were waiting for them and were under tremendous stress while they were stranded in foreign land with very less resources. It’s very easy to criticise every action, rather try to help wherever you can.
Sameer C.3 days
Stop moaning
Sonia A.3 days
Amaan Amlani
Prakash K.3 days
Paidal aane ka tha na
Syeda A.3 days
What a wonderful experience she had. I wonder why can't our government do the new minimum for the less privileged walking home!
Chetan D.3 days
Dumbo!
Sarfaraz A.3 days
Obviously she is happy, because she was not in India, Indian migrants walking hundreds of kilometres on their bare foots and no modia media showing that.
Sabir S.3 days
Meanwhile, there was another Meghna among the crowd of migrants walking approx 1000km without food and water carrying her kid and luggage to reach her home safely. We have seen a different India within India.
Anand S.3 days
Everyone just talk about labourers but none talking about middle class people
Kripaja V.3 days
Can u share the experience of a migrant worker....air travellers will be served well by modi n team ...they are party for rich,by rich n of rich...can we get a byte of a worker from UP...shameless ppl...this country will have to pay for the blood n sweat of the poor n helpless ppl...
Amol S.3 days
😀😀
Pramod M.4 days
What was the message...?
Pragadeesh D.4 days
When food part comes she is getting so excited
Ikki J.4 days
Quarantine is for 14 days max why did she stay 24 days ? Free food possible?🔥😅
Varun P.4 days
why modi is bringing these people again and again its is because of them who came from overseas corona entered india they want to leave india and want to go abroad fr better life now why they want to come here when time is not good selfish people they should be left there and migrant labours should be controlled frst
Sathish K.4 days
What is the news here...I don't understand...