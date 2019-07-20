back

BJP MLAs Sleep In State Assembly

Karnataka’s power struggle is giving sleepless nights to its MLAs. 😴

07/20/2019 4:58 AM
  • 653.7k
  • 202

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

179 comments

  • Chiranjeevi C.
    08/20/2019 03:07

    ಡ್ರಾಮಾ ಕಂಪನಿ.

  • Chinagangadhar S.
    08/19/2019 14:53

    For catching power they struggled not for people problems. If they struggle as same for the voters problem they no need to give sleepless nights...

  • Pratyayadeep S.
    08/19/2019 10:05

    Ac to he naa woo kafi he neend aane ke liyae

  • Manab S.
    08/18/2019 18:07

    A.c ka bill kon varega????

  • Santosh K.
    08/18/2019 16:35

    Shame on these mla's so hungry for power to loot the country

  • Sabiha F.
    08/18/2019 02:55

    Shame on Dem

  • Veeresh C.
    08/16/2019 16:05

    You call it secular alliance!!! Nonsense Brut

  • Shaquib A.
    08/15/2019 18:16

    All are hypocrite...they are missusing the public tax, they don't even think for the public just wasting the money of tax payers...once elected then resign then relection, a huge sum of money to be waste again to elect the hypoctres...this time a huge decision by the speaker as he is not accepting there resignation hope he understand the worth of tax.

  • Vishavjeet G.
    08/15/2019 15:55

    What a dedication for power. Alas !if they have shown the same spirit for the common people.

  • Manojkumar N.
    08/15/2019 11:22

    Every day crore's of people sleep on the floor & even also without any blanket/bedsheet under the sky as their roof....😢😢😢😢....they are sleeping for 1 day....that's not a problem

  • Mohammad K.
    08/15/2019 00:57

    And they successfully murdered the mandate ....by purchasing MLAs.....shame on those MLAs who are much dirtiest than prostitute.....paise par Imaan bikta hai ...bolo kharedoge?

  • Suresh V.
    08/14/2019 09:55

    Karnataka leaders

  • Mushahid A.
    08/13/2019 19:13

    Sick of this shitty Drama!

  • Rama M.
    08/13/2019 11:10

    Elli yalla sachivaru edda age nere piditha pradeshadhalli erabeku alla yalla pakshadavaru erbeku nimma swarthakaggi erthira enttha samayadha eralla

  • Pravinder G.
    08/13/2019 04:42

    If few nights on floor delivers power in hands, then worthy 😄

  • Chethan V.
    08/13/2019 01:36

    420

  • Uday S.
    08/12/2019 06:02

    How many of you misunderstood Power for Electricity 😂🙊

  • Vvek K.
    08/11/2019 18:53

    These billionaire MLAs should have been allowed to sleep on footpath outside assembly one night so that they know the struggling lives of poor people of our country....

  • Rama M.
    08/11/2019 13:16

    Evara svarthakkagi vidanasowdadhalli nidde janara kastta dhalliruvaga maneyalli nidde

  • Basava G.
    08/09/2019 14:06

    Allakanrayya Adhikarakkoshkara vidhanasowdhadalli malgidralla ivaga uttara Karnataka kke hogi alliro janakke sahaya maro , yogishwara avre ivaga thorishri nim operation madodhanna illi yavthara janagalla rakshishbeku anntha operation madu