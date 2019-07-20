BJP MLAs Sleep In State Assembly

Karnataka’s power struggle is giving sleepless nights to its MLAs. 😴
179 comments
Chiranjeevi C.08/20/2019 03:07
ಡ್ರಾಮಾ ಕಂಪನಿ.
Chinagangadhar S.08/19/2019 14:53
For catching power they struggled not for people problems. If they struggle as same for the voters problem they no need to give sleepless nights...
Pratyayadeep S.08/19/2019 10:05
Ac to he naa woo kafi he neend aane ke liyae
Manab S.08/18/2019 18:07
A.c ka bill kon varega????
Santosh K.08/18/2019 16:35
Shame on these mla's so hungry for power to loot the country
Sabiha F.08/18/2019 02:55
Shame on Dem
Veeresh C.08/16/2019 16:05
You call it secular alliance!!! Nonsense Brut
Shaquib A.08/15/2019 18:16
All are hypocrite...they are missusing the public tax, they don't even think for the public just wasting the money of tax payers...once elected then resign then relection, a huge sum of money to be waste again to elect the hypoctres...this time a huge decision by the speaker as he is not accepting there resignation hope he understand the worth of tax.
Vishavjeet G.08/15/2019 15:55
What a dedication for power. Alas !if they have shown the same spirit for the common people.
Manojkumar N.08/15/2019 11:22
Every day crore's of people sleep on the floor & even also without any blanket/bedsheet under the sky as their roof....😢😢😢😢....they are sleeping for 1 day....that's not a problem
Mohammad K.08/15/2019 00:57
And they successfully murdered the mandate ....by purchasing MLAs.....shame on those MLAs who are much dirtiest than prostitute.....paise par Imaan bikta hai ...bolo kharedoge?
Suresh V.08/14/2019 09:55
Karnataka leaders
Mushahid A.08/13/2019 19:13
Sick of this shitty Drama!
Rama M.08/13/2019 11:10
Elli yalla sachivaru edda age nere piditha pradeshadhalli erabeku alla yalla pakshadavaru erbeku nimma swarthakaggi erthira enttha samayadha eralla
Pravinder G.08/13/2019 04:42
If few nights on floor delivers power in hands, then worthy 😄
Chethan V.08/13/2019 01:36
420
Uday S.08/12/2019 06:02
How many of you misunderstood Power for Electricity 😂🙊
Vvek K.08/11/2019 18:53
These billionaire MLAs should have been allowed to sleep on footpath outside assembly one night so that they know the struggling lives of poor people of our country....
Rama M.08/11/2019 13:16
Evara svarthakkagi vidanasowdadhalli nidde janara kastta dhalliruvaga maneyalli nidde
Basava G.08/09/2019 14:06
Allakanrayya Adhikarakkoshkara vidhanasowdhadalli malgidralla ivaga uttara Karnataka kke hogi alliro janakke sahaya maro , yogishwara avre ivaga thorishri nim operation madodhanna illi yavthara janagalla rakshishbeku anntha operation madu