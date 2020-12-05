Bollywood Celebrities Cope With Lockdown
42 comments
Avi W.5 hours
No one gives a f***
Karun G.a day
Just wanted to know if the horse is still alive.
Abhishek C.2 days
Kaisa lag raha hai ? Gaana yaad aa gaya
Sumit S.2 days
बहुत हुआ खेल अब तो काजी से निकाह पढ़वा लो
Paras S.3 days
I can't believe that dumbass said happy quarantine!!
Gaurav J.3 days
Quarantine with Jaqueline at farm house.. ye bhi batana tha
Faisal B.3 days
Nothing left to eat under lockdown so he decided to share a meal with the horse!
Amitava G.3 days
Well from this shit video I have learned one thing. Hritik Roshan is actually Rohit from koi mil gaya. Same voice.
Swaraj K.3 days
When your bank balance is Huge. Then Quarentine is Happy.Do not promote this useless content,no one is interested to know about them. They will be as usual after COVID ends think about others who have lost their jobs and have got affected for this lock down.
Bhagwan S.3 days
Sher ghass kha raha hai
George T.3 days
Wish they could also help the needy like Sonu Sood
Bala V.3 days
Stop posting crap postings. Do everything what you did before
Ravi T.3 days
Post any useful things what we do by seeing them stupid things and ll
Sheikh N.3 days
Not interested
Abdul R.4 days
Plz make the video on the life style of poor in lockdown
Harshad P.4 days
stick to what you're good at, instead of posting such crap posts...😲😲
Angeline R.4 days
Lockdown is a sure recipe to make Sara dumber.!
Praful V.4 days
Show abou labour's of road
Ira R.4 days
😍
Tahir P.4 days
These r stupid but people find in them idol