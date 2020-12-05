back

Bollywood Celebrities Cope With Lockdown

Here's how silver screen entertainers are keeping themselves entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown.😎

05/12/2020 4:57 AM
42 comments

  • Avi W.
    5 hours

    No one gives a f***

  • Karun G.
    a day

    Just wanted to know if the horse is still alive.

  • Abhishek C.
    2 days

    Kaisa lag raha hai ? Gaana yaad aa gaya

  • Sumit S.
    2 days

    बहुत हुआ खेल अब तो काजी से निकाह पढ़वा लो

  • Paras S.
    3 days

    I can't believe that dumbass said happy quarantine!!

  • Gaurav J.
    3 days

    Quarantine with Jaqueline at farm house.. ye bhi batana tha

  • Faisal B.
    3 days

    Nothing left to eat under lockdown so he decided to share a meal with the horse!

  • Amitava G.
    3 days

    Well from this shit video I have learned one thing. Hritik Roshan is actually Rohit from koi mil gaya. Same voice.

  • Swaraj K.
    3 days

    When your bank balance is Huge. Then Quarentine is Happy.Do not promote this useless content,no one is interested to know about them. They will be as usual after COVID ends think about others who have lost their jobs and have got affected for this lock down.

  • Bhagwan S.
    3 days

    Sher ghass kha raha hai

  • George T.
    3 days

    Wish they could also help the needy like Sonu Sood

  • Bala V.
    3 days

    Stop posting crap postings. Do everything what you did before

  • Ravi T.
    3 days

    Post any useful things what we do by seeing them stupid things and ll

  • Sheikh N.
    3 days

    Not interested

  • Abdul R.
    4 days

    Plz make the video on the life style of poor in lockdown

  • Harshad P.
    4 days

    stick to what you're good at, instead of posting such crap posts...😲😲

  • Angeline R.
    4 days

    Lockdown is a sure recipe to make Sara dumber.!

  • Praful V.
    4 days

    Show abou labour's of road

  • Ira R.
    4 days

    😍

  • Tahir P.
    4 days

    These r stupid but people find in them idol