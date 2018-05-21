back

Buddhist Monks In Ladakh Fight Climate Change

Buddhist monks and volunteer residents are trying to preserve Himalaya's fragile ecosystem.

05/21/2018 12:00 AM
  • 684.8k
  • 170

132 comments

  • Rajita P.
    07/20/2019 15:39

    Are you a monk

  • K.T. G.
    07/08/2019 12:14

    Great work and congratulations.

  • Muthuraj R.
    07/06/2019 06:11

    Respect sir successful gd morning thanks your response and achivitment for climate change service with enclosed pray for world peace All are join pray and support give to your service

  • Atif A.
    05/16/2019 20:07

    Now how many trees are aliving after planted ?

  • Jegmet S.
    05/06/2019 04:35

    Lamey thukmon zangpe chinlaab phel jing targurchik.... 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Kevin R.
    05/06/2019 01:14

    Global warming and increased co2 allows plants to thrive where they couldnt before! Happy days for them!

  • Muhammad Q.
    05/05/2019 22:25

    Monks of Ladakh are no match for monks of Burma. Bravo!!

  • Inchen S.
    05/05/2019 21:12

    I love HH Drikung

  • Sharawa K.
    05/05/2019 10:06

    Wow great job...

  • Ravi K.
    06/09/2018 03:16

    Great

  • DevRaj R.
    06/09/2018 01:31

    Aur bhai logon Jara

  • Sarooz R.
    06/08/2018 14:38

    I think background sound should not b added in place of original sound

  • Shikhar S.
    06/07/2018 16:11

    Awesome effort...!!

  • Hardeep S.
    06/07/2018 10:56

    This is the great initiative to work for humanity and Brothehood

  • Sonu K.
    06/06/2018 21:20

    Superb

  • Sanket M.
    06/06/2018 12:30

    Jio sher

  • Krish S.
    06/05/2018 18:07

    ...

  • Amita A.
    06/05/2018 07:27

    Great gesture

  • Kåpil S.
    06/05/2018 05:57

    great

  • Mithun D.
    06/05/2018 05:42

    Thanks...