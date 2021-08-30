back

Busted: Myths About Erectile Dysfunction

Is masturbation bad for you? What about oral sex? Here's everything you need to know about erectile dysfunction. 🥀

30/08/2021 1:57 PM
  • 429.8K
  • 87

And even more

  1. 3:04

    No-Mask Couple Arrested After Misbehaving With Delhi Police

  2. 3:38

    Busted: Myths About Erectile Dysfunction

  3. 5:53

    Where Did The Coronavirus Come From?

  4. 3:33

    What Is Making Our Hearts Weaker?

  5. 3:34

    5 Politicians Who Posed With Covid Relief

  6. 2:49

    A Doctor Answers Some Pressing Covid-19 Queries

52 comments

  • Varun K.
    6 hours

    Regular cardio and strength building exercise are the most beneficial in increasing stamina of any person and intake of high protein diet and weight management for maintaining erection

  • Dr-Arti R.
    8 hours

    .. congratulations for getting featured on brut!!!!

  • Debjeet D.
    15 hours

    Wahid information and tips.

  • Ávïk D.
    17 hours

    docter ko meetha lag lara hai

  • Aseem B.
    19 hours

    Great video

  • Sneha K.
    a day

    dekh... Onek gyan pabi

  • Sujoy J.
    a day

    nothing to worry bhai

  • Í B.
    a day

    Hi momma

  • Aisha A.
    a day

    Assalamualaikum Warahmatullahi, Our company is currently giving out short term Trade investment offers to investors which will definitely benefit you a lot, with a minimum investment amount, our company professionals and qualified traders will help trade on your investment deposit and give you up to 6.0% increase as profit on your Return On Investment. Want to get started, kindly send me a DM or WhatsApp number(+905428821090) for more details. JazakAllah...

  • Aayush A.
    a day

    Any form of sexual pleasure is not meant for doing it alone. You lose little parts of yourself if you do it alone.

  • Asif A.
    a day

    How is treatable?

  • Asif A.
    a day

    What about the erect problem?

  • Farr U.
    a day

    Do lots of running and high intensity exercise to prevent erectile dysfunction.......try it you have a great erection after one week....

  • Fahad F.
    a day

    clear your doubts

  • Jagdish G.
    a day

    By doing worship of supreme god kabir. One gets liberated from all sins, pain, deadly diseases, misfortunes. Supreme god kabir name is mentioned in every religions holy book.For a life changing book visit https :// www . jagatgururampalji . org/en/publications and free download gyan ganga book in any preferred language you want. For more detail information visit Jagat Guru Rampal Ji . org and read gyan ganga book from publication section. Watch free video on @DfwHappyWorld or Spiritual Leader Saint Rampal Ji

  • Kumar S.
    a day

    Nice knowledge ❤️

  • Rupam R.
    2 days

    Literally the single virgin soul inside me started to laugh when he said s*x with partner :")

  • Prabhu
    2 days

    Lovely picturization...Today we need actually we told the world community to how to do the sex..

  • Disha D.
    2 days

    Urologist Dr Nishant Gurnani sharing facts on erectile dysfunction. Despite growing awareness, many people, particularly in India, are still unclear about erectile dysfunction. It is a widespread and very common problem particularly in India. Erectile dysfunction (performance anxiety) is not about sexual pleasure, it is about shame. This was a challenging topic to be discussed on camera but kudos to Dr Gurnani sharing his expertise on the topic with sheer confidence and clarity.

  • Lity A.
    2 days

    Wc