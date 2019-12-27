CAA Stir Reaches University Convocations

These university students stirred up political emotions when they stepped on stage to accept their degrees.
499 comments
Jaswant S.9 hours
Jadavpur jamia jnu Aligarh they donot study and oppose the govt best is not to educate beti bacho beti pharo is just slogan manywar for votes If they oppose phor ser on pretex haa ha if they return gold or tear degrees we do not care as manwar haa haa we donot educated india .
Pradeep S.9 hours
Amit shah right now : Apun ko ghanta farak nahi padta
Rahul S.10 hours
Well done
Yash N.10 hours
It ll be better if you show the same reaction when he asks for nudes.
Manish K.10 hours
degree is meaning less for them
Rishi S.10 hours
कितना भी कर लो कानून तो नही बदलेगा।
Nitin B.10 hours
Rip there degree people against the nation shall be punished under IPC.
Manaswini N.11 hours
I have 1 question for her If her child in future disagrees with her n tear any document in front if her what will c do???what wil b her reaction?? A student can disagree with a teacher but its not accepted that d child will tear d answer sheets or report card infront of d principal or teacher...freedom of speech n action doesnt mean this..if c has rejected gold medal let her or anyone doin dis kind of act b deprived of that entire life not only stage
Lukman K.11 hours
Even the independence was started in Educational institution s and led by students.....I appreciate the students
Manoj S.11 hours
Torn her degree for protests support.
Brut India11 hours
Debsmita Chowdhury explains why she tore copy of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on her convocation day: https://thewire.in/rights/interview-jadavpur-student-caa-protest
Bunty P.11 hours
God Bless India for having such influenced citizens who are intolerant and outraged at a drop of hat. Maybe paid to do this drama fee waiver.
Aishik C.11 hours
India"s young gen is being both rootless and brainless day by day
Milind S.12 hours
What if she accidentally tore off her degree instead of the CAA copy🤔�yay
Shivpal S.14 hours
मत लो डिग्री, देश में हर साल लाखों छात्र डिग्री लेते हैं, दो चार नहीं लेंगे तो कोई फर्क नही पड़ता
Ranadwip S.14 hours
Protest against CAA, triple talaq, but no protest against a paedophile.
Ranadwip S.14 hours
Three idiots
Shadaksharayya H.15 hours
She is educated and endorsing killing of minorities in Indian neighboring countries? Imagine about uneducated!
Vikraamm V.15 hours
Inko doo bhi mat
Rahul S.16 hours
Communist vichardhara ke log honge ye