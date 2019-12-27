back

CAA Stir Reaches University Convocations

These university students stirred up political emotions when they stepped on stage to accept their degrees.

12/27/2019 4:11 PM
499 comments

  • Jaswant S.
    9 hours

    Jadavpur jamia jnu Aligarh they donot study and oppose the govt best is not to educate beti bacho beti pharo is just slogan manywar for votes If they oppose phor ser on pretex haa ha if they return gold or tear degrees we do not care as manwar haa haa we donot educated india .

  • Pradeep S.
    9 hours

    Amit shah right now : Apun ko ghanta farak nahi padta

  • Rahul S.
    10 hours

    Well done

  • Yash N.
    10 hours

    It ll be better if you show the same reaction when he asks for nudes.

  • Manish K.
    10 hours

    degree is meaning less for them

  • Rishi S.
    10 hours

    कितना भी कर लो कानून तो नही बदलेगा।

  • Nitin B.
    10 hours

    Rip there degree people against the nation shall be punished under IPC.

  • Manaswini N.
    11 hours

    I have 1 question for her If her child in future disagrees with her n tear any document in front if her what will c do???what wil b her reaction?? A student can disagree with a teacher but its not accepted that d child will tear d answer sheets or report card infront of d principal or teacher...freedom of speech n action doesnt mean this..if c has rejected gold medal let her or anyone doin dis kind of act b deprived of that entire life not only stage

  • Lukman K.
    11 hours

    Even the independence was started in Educational institution s and led by students.....I appreciate the students

  • Manoj S.
    11 hours

    Torn her degree for protests support.

  • Brut India
    11 hours

    Debsmita Chowdhury explains why she tore copy of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on her convocation day: https://thewire.in/rights/interview-jadavpur-student-caa-protest

  • Bunty P.
    11 hours

    God Bless India for having such influenced citizens who are intolerant and outraged at a drop of hat. Maybe paid to do this drama fee waiver.

  • Aishik C.
    11 hours

    India"s young gen is being both rootless and brainless day by day

  • Milind S.
    12 hours

    What if she accidentally tore off her degree instead of the CAA copy🤔�yay

  • Shivpal S.
    14 hours

    मत लो डिग्री, देश में हर साल लाखों छात्र डिग्री लेते हैं, दो चार नहीं लेंगे तो कोई फर्क नही पड़ता

  • Ranadwip S.
    14 hours

    Protest against CAA, triple talaq, but no protest against a paedophile.

  • Ranadwip S.
    14 hours

    Three idiots

  • Shadaksharayya H.
    15 hours

    She is educated and endorsing killing of minorities in Indian neighboring countries? Imagine about uneducated!

  • Vikraamm V.
    15 hours

    Inko doo bhi mat

  • Rahul S.
    16 hours

    Communist vichardhara ke log honge ye