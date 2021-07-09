back
Cop Stands In For Bride’s Deceased Father
She lost her father a few weeks before the wedding. But on the big day, this stranger stepped in to fill the vacuum...
09/07/2021 1:53 PM
- 128.4K
- 2.3K
- 50
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
46 comments
Fahd A.9 hours
God bless the cop for a good deed.
Geeta R.2 days
It is a much commendable n humane act on the part of police to take the full responsibility of conducting the marriage on themselves .An example for others too .May God bless them
Amelia V.2 days
I wouldn't be able to get married. I'd postpone it. But I know her situation was probably different.
Baijoyanta D.2 days
Best wishes for her.. Great work by a police officer..
Dheeraj K.2 days
Salute
Pawan K.3 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Geeta R.3 days
It is a much commendable n humane act on the part of police to take the full responsibility of conducting the marriage on themselves .An example for others too .May God bless them
Bhagyesh D.3 days
This really brought tears in my eyes. It is true that such wonderful men are more than we know. Respect to the amazing person 🙏
Mukesh K.3 days
Good 👍
Nida B.3 days
Well done
Julie F.3 days
God bless this cop and his team 🙏
Achuthan V.3 days
Great, May the Blessing be
Soumya M.3 days
respect
Joghee N.3 days
Beautiful heart
Shahrukh A.3 days
Respect
Sandra S.3 days
There are still some good men amongst us !!
Rai S.3 days
Beautiful story but her mother could also give away.
Ragnie M.3 days
God bless an protect him an his family..... It shows we still have humanity in this world of greed an selfishness
Rahul Y.3 days
Ye h sacche police waale..... Heads offf.... Sir 🖤❤
ShashiKant C.3 days
Bless the cops team 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼