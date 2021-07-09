back

Cop Stands In For Bride’s Deceased Father

She lost her father a few weeks before the wedding. But on the big day, this stranger stepped in to fill the vacuum...

09/07/2021
46 comments

  • Fahd A.
    9 hours

    God bless the cop for a good deed.

  • Geeta R.
    2 days

    It is a much commendable n humane act on the part of police to take the full responsibility of conducting the marriage on themselves .An example for others too .May God bless them

  • Amelia V.
    2 days

    I wouldn't be able to get married. I'd postpone it. But I know her situation was probably different.

  • Baijoyanta D.
    2 days

    Best wishes for her.. Great work by a police officer..

  • Dheeraj K.
    2 days

    Salute

  • Pawan K.
    3 days

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Geeta R.
    3 days

  • Bhagyesh D.
    3 days

    This really brought tears in my eyes. It is true that such wonderful men are more than we know. Respect to the amazing person 🙏

  • Mukesh K.
    3 days

    Good 👍

  • Nida B.
    3 days

    Well done

  • Julie F.
    3 days

    God bless this cop and his team 🙏

  • Achuthan V.
    3 days

    Great, May the Blessing be

  • Soumya M.
    3 days

    respect

  • Joghee N.
    3 days

    Beautiful heart

  • Shahrukh A.
    3 days

    Respect

  • Sandra S.
    3 days

    There are still some good men amongst us !!

  • Rai S.
    3 days

    Beautiful story but her mother could also give away.

  • Ragnie M.
    3 days

    God bless an protect him an his family..... It shows we still have humanity in this world of greed an selfishness

  • Rahul Y.
    3 days

    Ye h sacche police waale..... Heads offf.... Sir 🖤❤

  • ShashiKant C.
    3 days

    Bless the cops team 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼