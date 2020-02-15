Coronavirus Spurs Xenophobia

The Indian Doctor Helping China Fight Coronavirus
Marceline J.10 hours
All are pray to Lord jesus christ name Amen that China people get heal the world is pray for China
Akhilnath V.a day
Stupid humans everywhere on earth
Akhilnath V.a day
Bjp minds people also in usa..?
Adamkunzun K.2 days
WHY ARE NOT CHINESE PEOPLE CONCERNED ABOUT UEGURS MUSLIMS ATROCITIES COMMITTED BY CHINESE GOVERNMENT IN CONCENTRATION CAMPS THERE. WHY XINJIANG PING CONCEALS THE OUT BREAK OF CORONAVIRUS WHICH LED TO MORE THAN 1600 CHIINESE DEATHS.
Brut India2 days
How the Coronavirus has confirmed what was known about xenophobia and public health: https://www.vox.com/2020/2/7/21126758/coronavirus-xenophobia-racism-china-asians
Priyanka T.2 days
It’s more of a safety measure than discrimination!!!since the point of origination is China and with many Chinese infected no country is willing to take them as tourist or in any other way!!!
Irfan A.2 days
As you sow, so shall you reap ! Whole nation knows what you did with and now look at yourself around the world 🤨
Shamik G.2 days
First of all to those who think that only for eating habbit this virus came, this is totally bullshit. Because u all must have studied life cycle. Even if the CoronaVirus affected animals died naturally. The virus could have spread through soil. But now the question arises from where did the virus came? The answer is..the chinese only were developing the virus for some kind of chemical war. And somehow due to carelessness this virus got out.. This is what I think... The virus spread through eating bats or snakes is bullshit.
Titu S.2 days
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misinformation_related_to_the_2019%E2%80%9320_Wuhan_coronavirus_outbreak
Titu S.2 days
World is stranger than ever...feeling sick
Nehaan A.2 days
Now you are concern with people dyeing in China, it's because you people are worst than any living thing on earth, not living even one thing that you don't eat, you are worried about Chinese People dyeing & what about all those innocent people dyeing cause of no reason. First learn to live like humans.
Jojo G.2 days
Ambivalent feeling sad people are dying ,happy at the same time what is happening to a bully and a theif ,building man made island,getting our exclusive economic zone,destroying our corals....a punishment from god?
Faisal M.2 days
there are also minorities persecuted in china by the govt ..
Roshan C.2 days
Stop eating every walking, moving or living thing under the sun.
Nishant S.3 days
You deserve these chines people for cruelty against dogs, elephants and tigers. You de skinned them alive koreans and Japanese are next...
Syed O.3 days
That's is karma what ur govt done to innocent uyghurs
Monalisa C.3 days
We will make you kill animals
Yogesh S.3 days
This is best thing happening actually 😂🤣🤣Nature is teaching u bastards lesson for your cruelty towards innocents
Vatsal S.3 days
Even Vietnamese and Koreans engaging in xenophobic behaviour? Come on, never do that to anyone guys, in the Western part of the world all White people will bunch together all of you as "Chinese" and throw all of you out together.
Vatsal S.3 days
