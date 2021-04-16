back

Covid-19 Patients Forced To Share Beds In Delhi Hospital

Two patients on one bed is a common sight at Delhi’s LNJP hospital as Covid-19 cases pile up.

16/04/2021 1:27 PM
  • 246.5K
  • 160

    Covid-19 Patients Forced To Share Beds In Delhi Hospital

125 comments

  • Jami T.
    9 hours

    May Allah Bless US..

  • Sharon D.
    9 hours

    Jesus have mercy on us 🙏🙏🙏

  • Rohit K.
    12 hours

    Kejriwal toh hospitals k naam pe vote maangta hai .. dekh lo natwarlal ke karnaame.... Thug of Delhi kajri

  • Akshay J.
    13 hours

    Khud ka mask kha h pta ni , isko ni hota Kuch hospital m patients k Bich , dusro ko pagal bna rhka h

  • Dheeraj K.
    14 hours

    God bless my country..in these times.

  • Sonal B.
    14 hours

    Until 2.05 even he was not following the covid guidelines well. Look how he adjusted the mask, just before making this statement. Human behavior!!!

  • Kriti G.
    18 hours

    i m scared🙄

  • Klawathy T.
    a day

    So sad. God help them please.

  • Sameer R.
    a day

    Modi will build new Parliament, temple instead of hospital

  • Daniel R.
    2 days

    Honestly, the doctor is so badly stressed. Worst part is, even he can't wear his mask properly. May b due to stress.

  • Mohmad H.
    2 days

    May god bless each n everyone of u guys. Its too difficult to see the sufferings. May this pandemic end very soon...

  • Komal A.
    2 days

    Oh god

  • Gangadhar S.
    2 days

    A biggest challenge to medical fraternity, their greatest service to human suffering remain a milestone in history, Hats up medical fraternity.

  • Henry A.
    2 days

    Better die soon

  • Takar N.
    2 days

    Yes india vote for Modi yes stupid I bet BJP will win again 2024 elections and people will have no God damn memory of this suffering.

  • Sudipto B.
    2 days

    This is a failure of the govt for covid management

  • Ila M.
    2 days

    It's very sad that Covid casualties are rising at an alarming rate. I hope everyone follows the Covid laws of self distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to keep the pandemic down.

  • Os M.
    2 days

    Where is bhakts ? Why they r not helping people here?

  • Kshitij B.
    2 days

    A third wave has already started in Canada and Europe we are now witnessing the second wave. God bless us all

  • Seid M.
    2 days

    Lower Caste are not equal human beings with similar to upper caste.

