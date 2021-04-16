Covid-19 Patients Forced To Share Beds In Delhi Hospital
May Allah Bless US..
Jesus have mercy on us 🙏🙏🙏
Kejriwal toh hospitals k naam pe vote maangta hai .. dekh lo natwarlal ke karnaame.... Thug of Delhi kajri
Khud ka mask kha h pta ni , isko ni hota Kuch hospital m patients k Bich , dusro ko pagal bna rhka h
God bless my country..in these times.
Until 2.05 even he was not following the covid guidelines well. Look how he adjusted the mask, just before making this statement. Human behavior!!!
i m scared🙄
So sad. God help them please.
Modi will build new Parliament, temple instead of hospital
Honestly, the doctor is so badly stressed.
Worst part is,
even he can't wear his mask properly.
May b due to stress.
May god bless each n everyone of u guys. Its too difficult to see the sufferings. May this pandemic end very soon...
Oh god
A biggest challenge to medical fraternity, their greatest service to human suffering remain a milestone in history, Hats up medical fraternity.
Better die soon
Yes india vote for Modi yes stupid I bet BJP will win again 2024 elections and people will have no God damn memory of this suffering.
This is a failure of the govt for covid management
It's very sad that Covid casualties are rising at an alarming rate. I hope everyone follows the Covid laws of self distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to keep the pandemic down.
Where is bhakts ? Why they r not helping people here?
A third wave has already started in Canada and Europe we are now witnessing the second wave. God bless us all
Lower Caste are not equal human beings with similar to upper caste.
125 comments
