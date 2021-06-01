back

Covid-19 & Periods: All The Essential Info

Delayed periods? PCOS stress? What about cramp relief medicines? This doctor answers all your queries about how Covid-19 may or may not affect your periods.

01/06/2021 2:57 PM
  • 50.8K
  • 6

And even more

  1. 3:18

    Cannabis récréatif : ce qu'en pensent les politiques de tous bords

  2. 4:19

    Cigarettes mentholées : comment l'industrie du tabac contourne l'interdiction

  3. 4:27

    Que se passe-t-il dans notre cerveau quand on a la gueule de bois ?

  4. 4:51

    24 heures chez les pompiers d'Avignon

  5. 4:24

    24 heures dans un service hospitalier de rééducation olfactive

  6. 3:25

    Victime d'un cancer quand elle était ministre, Muriel Pénicaud raconte

4 comments

  • Bhat S.
    a day

    I think, this is the best way to clear medical related doubts through docs , help so many people who can not speak with doctors.

  • Sajlang J.
    2 days

    Health care device you may need during the pandemic: DEDAKJ Oxygen Concentrator Get The Best Portable Oxygen Concentrator Here! Much lower than the market price! Contact us to buy or learn more about it: https://bit.ly/3ibQIk3?reg_id=t6O&expid=P5F

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Thanks to them both. Very interesting for women. Good for information for men too to stop prejudices.

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Menstrual hygiene has been deeply impacted by the coronavirus in India: https://scroll.in/article/995284/covid-19-pandemic-has-demonstrated-that-menstrual-hygiene-is-a-multifaceted-challenge-in-india

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.