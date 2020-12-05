back

Crying Child Scared For Cop Father’s Life

"Corona is out there, papa!" As his father left for police duty, this terrified child broke down. 😢😢

05/12/2020 11:17 AM
  • 49.0k
  • 22

And even more

  1. 2:03

    The Indispensable ASHA Workers

  2. 1:47

    Patients Shared Space With Dead Bodies Here

  3. 1:37

    Crying Child Scared For Cop Father’s Life

  4. 4:28

    Bollywood Celebrities Cope With Lockdown

  5. 1:56

    Are Victims of Industrial Accidents At Higher Risk of Covid?

  6. 2:48

    Indian PPEs: A Quality Vs. Quantity Issue?

18 comments

  • Nabila F.
    a day

    It's so sad. Especially for us front liners. I saw a police man sleeping on the Bonet of his jeep the other day while coming home from work. They must get so tired.

  • Rose D.
    2 days

    God bless you

  • Gagan K.
    2 days

    🙏🙏 May God keep you safe

  • Lorena M.
    3 days

    kids was worried about his dad.. Heart breaking scene..😭

  • Pragati B.
    3 days

    BHAGWAN in sab ki raksha kare. Hat's off to all the covid-19 warrior's.

  • Kirti N.
    3 days

    God bless you and all the front warriors 🙏 May almighty protect each one of you... God bless you all

  • Paul F.
    3 days

    Well the parents should be more careful what they say in front of the child As this is were she gets her fears from

  • Rahul J.
    3 days

    But in first instance it seems he was removing his belt to beat.

  • Abed A.
    3 days

    A least pigs children should say please don't beat any one

  • Manmit K.
    3 days

    Thank you all

  • Archana D.
    3 days

    God bless you and your family sir

  • Chandra S.
    3 days

    Stay safe sir some of you doing great job

  • Ningombam R.
    3 days

    His mother is terrified. So is he

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Maharashtra may seek the deployment of central reserve forces to provide relief to the overworked police personnel: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/no-army-may-seek-central-forces-to-give-breather-to-overworked-cops-uddhav-thackeray-6400967/

  • Uma K.
    3 days

    Great warriors of our safety, Let's do a favour by staying at home

  • Bunty A.
    3 days

    Sad to hear. Thanks for your service.Pray for the safety of You and your family . 🙏

  • Sudhir S.
    3 days

    One feels for them and their families.

  • Venkatesh P.
    3 days

    Very SAD news..RIP Sir🏵️