Crying Child Scared For Cop Father’s Life

Nabila F.a day
It's so sad. Especially for us front liners. I saw a police man sleeping on the Bonet of his jeep the other day while coming home from work. They must get so tired.
Rose D.2 days
God bless you
Gagan K.2 days
🙏🙏 May God keep you safe
Lorena M.3 days
kids was worried about his dad.. Heart breaking scene..😭
Pragati B.3 days
BHAGWAN in sab ki raksha kare. Hat's off to all the covid-19 warrior's.
Kirti N.3 days
God bless you and all the front warriors 🙏 May almighty protect each one of you... God bless you all
Paul F.3 days
Well the parents should be more careful what they say in front of the child As this is were she gets her fears from
Rahul J.3 days
But in first instance it seems he was removing his belt to beat.
Abed A.3 days
A least pigs children should say please don't beat any one
Manmit K.3 days
Thank you all
Archana D.3 days
God bless you and your family sir
Chandra S.3 days
Stay safe sir some of you doing great job
Ningombam R.3 days
His mother is terrified. So is he
Brut India3 days
Maharashtra may seek the deployment of central reserve forces to provide relief to the overworked police personnel: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/no-army-may-seek-central-forces-to-give-breather-to-overworked-cops-uddhav-thackeray-6400967/
Uma K.3 days
Great warriors of our safety, Let's do a favour by staying at home
Bunty A.3 days
Sad to hear. Thanks for your service.Pray for the safety of You and your family . 🙏
Sudhir S.3 days
One feels for them and their families.
Venkatesh P.3 days
Very SAD news..RIP Sir🏵️