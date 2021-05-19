back

Cyclone Tauktae: A West Coast Calamity

As cyclone Tauktae battered India’s west coast, the navy had to launch several rescue operations. But what is making these cyclones so common?

19/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 141.5K
  • 78

53 comments

  • Satyajit B.
    2 hours

    Why concern department failed to alert in advance to all those who are rescued from sea? Latest tecnology machine screen shows the deta of last 7 days of total no of ships present inside the sea.

  • Frenzio F.
    3 hours

    ITS INDIAN STANDARD TIME FOR RESCUE ...... ALWAYS 24 HRS LATE ..... JUST ENOUGH TIME TO COLLECT THE BODIES ..... IF BY LUCK ANY BODY SURVIVED THEN SAVE THEM N SHOWCASE ALL OVER THE MEDIA .....

  • Aditi B.
    5 hours

    Proud of you all .Jai Hind

  • Hem K.
    5 hours

    HEAL!!

  • Suchandra D.
    8 hours

    The Cyclone warning was prewarned. Y were they not evacuated? ONGC has their own safety measures to follow..Then Why so many lives were put to risk??

  • Ajit J.
    15 hours

    Cyclones are big stories in the news only when they hit north. When such cyclones hit south, they hardly make it to the news ..

  • Rahul Z.
    16 hours

    Jai Hind

  • Rahul Z.
    16 hours

    We always proud Indian Navy

  • Satya B.
    17 hours

    I love my country. I'm proud of Indian navy.

  • Amit S.
    17 hours

    Hats off to our forces 👏👏

  • Louisa M.
    19 hours

    👍🙏

  • Joghee N.
    20 hours

    Have mercy mother nature

  • Maya A.
    20 hours

    Salute to all ..🙏👍

  • Sambasivam I.
    21 hours

    Hearty salute to Navy team

  • Abdi G.
    a day

    Real hero

  • Latif M.
    a day

    Why didn't ONGC stop its operations. When whole country knew about the cyclone , then why ONGC stop and moved its workers to safety .

  • Meera K.
    a day

    When we knew abt the cyclone in advance why were they not evacuated before ..... God bless us all

  • Taj U.
    a day

    Salute to indian navy joi hind.

  • Rajesh B.
    a day

    Salute

  • Sk S.
    a day

    Salute to navy officers but shame on Ongc

