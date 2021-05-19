back
Cyclone Tauktae: A West Coast Calamity
As cyclone Tauktae battered India’s west coast, the navy had to launch several rescue operations. But what is making these cyclones so common?
19/05/2021 4:27 PM
- 141.5K
- 2.2K
- 78
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
53 comments
Satyajit B.2 hours
Why concern department failed to alert in advance to all those who are rescued from sea? Latest tecnology machine screen shows the deta of last 7 days of total no of ships present inside the sea.
Frenzio F.3 hours
ITS INDIAN STANDARD TIME FOR RESCUE ...... ALWAYS 24 HRS LATE ..... JUST ENOUGH TIME TO COLLECT THE BODIES ..... IF BY LUCK ANY BODY SURVIVED THEN SAVE THEM N SHOWCASE ALL OVER THE MEDIA .....
Aditi B.5 hours
Proud of you all .Jai Hind
Hem K.5 hours
HEAL!!
Suchandra D.8 hours
The Cyclone warning was prewarned. Y were they not evacuated? ONGC has their own safety measures to follow..Then Why so many lives were put to risk??
Ajit J.15 hours
Cyclones are big stories in the news only when they hit north. When such cyclones hit south, they hardly make it to the news ..
Rahul Z.16 hours
Jai Hind
Rahul Z.16 hours
We always proud Indian Navy
Satya B.17 hours
I love my country. I'm proud of Indian navy.
Amit S.17 hours
Hats off to our forces 👏👏
Louisa M.19 hours
👍🙏
Joghee N.20 hours
Have mercy mother nature
Maya A.20 hours
Salute to all ..🙏👍
Sambasivam I.21 hours
Hearty salute to Navy team
Abdi G.a day
Real hero
Latif M.a day
Why didn't ONGC stop its operations. When whole country knew about the cyclone , then why ONGC stop and moved its workers to safety .
Meera K.a day
When we knew abt the cyclone in advance why were they not evacuated before ..... God bless us all
Taj U.a day
Salute to indian navy joi hind.
Rajesh B.a day
Salute
Sk S.a day
Salute to navy officers but shame on Ongc