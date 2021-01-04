back

Cyrus and Adar Poonawalla, India’s Vaccine Giants

No one cared about Serum Institute. Especially in India, its founder Cyrus Poonawalla used to say. Along came a pandemic, and now…

04/01/2021 12:18 PM
  • 386.5K
  • 77

49 comments

  • Ashish M.
    12/03/2021 13:25

    Congratulations for depopulation agenda by forceful vaccination, by fraud bill gates & serum institute.. kindly let know india people, vaccine ingredients poison fetal bovine serum, Mercury, alluminium, animal cells

  • Justindhas
    08/03/2021 05:19

    Glory full day God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen

  • Justindhas
    08/03/2021 05:18

    Amen

  • Justindhas
    19/02/2021 06:42

    Amen

  • Krishanu H.
    31/01/2021 17:08

    Dekh!🙏

  • RockOn H.
    17/01/2021 07:08

    So proud of you cyrus poonawala and adar poonawala👏👏👏

  • AK S.
    12/01/2021 09:21

    Lab rats chosen by west

  • Sharon K.
    09/01/2021 08:17

    Actually these two of them deserve bharathratna

  • Pratap S.
    08/01/2021 05:01

    But he not supporting India made vaccine cause business interest..

  • Dayanand B.
    07/01/2021 07:41

    All the best serum

  • Milind G.
    07/01/2021 05:23

    The knowledge/ignorance in the comments section is just mind blowing...

  • Neelie B.
    07/01/2021 01:24

    My my the person who predicted the pandemic has already invested way beyond- the most profitable person in this pandemic bill gates- sales of pcs - everyone working from home- Microsoft team meetings- now vaccines

  • Jai R.
    06/01/2021 17:03

    Superb. All credit should be given to the company. Bravo keep up the great work

  • Rheema B.
    06/01/2021 12:58

    This is a one of a kind good info by Brut, thank you for this!! And yes, I like the sarcastic use of the word "socialist economy", "red Tapism"😀

  • Ananth R.
    06/01/2021 00:41

    India a socialist country? It's secular.

  • Sameera C.
    06/01/2021 00:40

    When the power goes to the undeserved and the deserved goes unnoticed.. sad state indeed!

  • Tharanath A.
    05/01/2021 23:47

    Our Indians

  • Jack A.
    05/01/2021 23:32

    India’s 2 vaccines one is made from cow piss and second one from cow shit

  • Abhinav K.
    05/01/2021 22:30

    see this

  • Tarun G.
    05/01/2021 20:01

    There was a time when people like him could openly criticise the government without fear of reprisals

