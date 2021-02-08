back
Disaster Strikes In Uttarakhand
A deadly flash flood set off by a glacier burst in Uttarakhand had rescue teams rushing to save lives in an emotional overnight operation.
08/02/2021 1:26 PM
14 comments
Shalini B.09/02/2021 17:47
Be alive
Augustine M.09/02/2021 10:50
Is it nature 🌿🍃 to be blamed, Or is it we stupid humans, who wants every thing very fast or so called digital world.
Manijita K.08/02/2021 23:42
Sad
Hervé F.08/02/2021 21:02
May the victims rests in peace 🙏 Sad for them and their family. May they stay blessed.
Shamail J.08/02/2021 19:48
Allah reham kare sab per
Omair F.08/02/2021 18:15
This calamity is due to the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
Faruk A.08/02/2021 15:52
It's painful.... May almighty protect the local residents....
Thomas K.08/02/2021 15:08
🙏
Gita P.08/02/2021 14:17
God be with them 🙏😞🙏
Saad A.08/02/2021 13:53
May Allah help the needy one....love and respect from Pakistan to our neighbors 💗
Tani D.08/02/2021 13:50
Prayers for uttarakhand.. climate change is really an important issue.. We should preserve our nature instead of destroying it
Shalini B.08/02/2021 13:46
What ever we have given life...life is just returning it back...... should learn to respect nature... environment... animals ...humans .... everything.....
Gautam A.08/02/2021 13:46
Damn the dams
Marja-Liisa S.08/02/2021 13:36
Terrible. Maybe next time engineers or other experts will researce the glacier, before staring to make dam. Its not same anymore. The climate has changed so rapidly, that Himalaya will be ice-free in this century.