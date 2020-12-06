back

Dog With Disability Finds Loving Home

Found at a rescue shelter, Veera met this caring family and got himself a brand new walker to help with his disability.

06/12/2020 6:57 AM
  • 31.9K
  • 8

Animals and Us

  1. 3:03

    Dog With Disability Finds Loving Home

  2. 4:02

    Video Captures Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Calf

  3. 1:52

    This Baby Elephant Had A Great Fall

  4. 3:23

    Saving The Chinkara Drink By Drink

  5. 1:27

    In Nepal, All Dogs Have A Day

  6. 1:24

    One-Year-Old Elephant Gets Jumbo Birthday Bash

6 comments

  • Kiran K.
    08/12/2020 06:23

    great job, but this technology need slight adjustment..... while attached to walker dog cannot lay down and rest.... so those wheels should adjusted to down in back side (small wheels).......it looks slightly odd but it can be comfortable to dog

  • Rajminder K.
    06/12/2020 15:41

    Beautiful baby

  • Sapna P.
    06/12/2020 07:16

    👌👌👌😘😘😘

  • Nihal T.
    06/12/2020 07:03

    The Tiny Pomeranian dog breeds have an interesting history, being adorable, tiny, compact, active, and capable of competing in agility and obedience or simply being a family friend. They are purebred dogs, you may also find them in the care of shelters or rescue groups. They are small in sizes, but don’t always act that way, they can even challenge larger dogs. If you are living in apartments then Poms are the best breeds of dog to adopt right away. But you need to make sure to give plenty of exercises and playtime with your dog and keep them out of the hot weather. They will become your family companion if you treat them with proper love and attention. Below are the complete list of dog breed traits and facts about Pomeranians! https://www.petspalo.com/pomeranian-dog-complete-profile-history-and-care/

  • Pratik J.
    06/12/2020 07:01

    Langdu ko lagate h ye

  • Brut India
    03/12/2020 13:44

    Why are more Indians choosing adoption to bring home pets? https://theprint.in/opinion/first-the-pandemic-made-indians-abandon-pets-then-they-rushed-to-adopt-them/472539/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.