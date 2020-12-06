Dog With Disability Finds Loving Home
great job, but this technology need slight adjustment.....
while attached to walker dog cannot lay down and rest.... so those wheels should adjusted to down in back side (small wheels).......it looks slightly odd but it can be comfortable to dog
Beautiful baby
👌👌👌😘😘😘
The Tiny Pomeranian dog breeds have an interesting history, being adorable, tiny, compact, active, and capable of competing in agility and obedience or simply being a family friend. They are purebred dogs, you may also find them in the care of shelters or rescue groups. They are small in sizes, but don’t always act that way, they can even challenge larger dogs. If you are living in apartments then Poms are the best breeds of dog to adopt right away. But you need to make sure to give plenty of exercises and playtime with your dog and keep them out of the hot weather. They will become your family companion if you treat them with proper love and attention.
Below are the complete list of dog breed traits and facts about Pomeranians!
https://www.petspalo.com/pomeranian-dog-complete-profile-history-and-care/
Langdu ko lagate h ye
Why are more Indians choosing adoption to bring home pets?
https://theprint.in/opinion/first-the-pandemic-made-indians-abandon-pets-then-they-rushed-to-adopt-them/472539/
Kiran K.08/12/2020 06:23
Rajminder K.06/12/2020 15:41
Sapna P.06/12/2020 07:16
Nihal T.06/12/2020 07:03
Pratik J.06/12/2020 07:01
Brut India03/12/2020 13:44
