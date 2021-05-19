back

Dr. KK Aggarwal’s Last Message…

“The show must go on.” Dr. KK Aggarwal became a household name with his daily informative videos on the Covid-19 pandemic. He died on Monday after battling the virus. This is what he said in one of his last videos...

19/05/2021 1:27 PM
  • 273.5K
  • 633

597 comments

  • Sumana G.
    41 minutes

    Respect 🙏

  • Ashok D.
    42 minutes

    My Salute to a Real hero of India who dedicated his life for the people of the nation gracefully by his profession May his soul Rest in peace

  • Priyanka S.
    an hour

    🙏

  • Maruf S.
    an hour

    🙏RIP

  • Rohit R.
    2 hours

    Dr Fawad farooq learn to him he gave his life for human

  • Jana J.
    2 hours

    Rip ,bravest Doctor who sacrificed his life for others life

  • Alka B.
    2 hours

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Ramya K.
    2 hours

    This is so disturbing.. May god save all.. RIP Doctor sir..

  • Mrudula P.
    3 hours

    🙏

  • UmaKumari M.
    3 hours

    RIP

  • Minakshi G.
    3 hours

    RIP Sir.

  • Sithara S.
    4 hours

    So sad. Rest in peace sir..... Your sincerity and your dedication remined forever.

  • Amar M.
    4 hours

    Good suggestion sir ......Rip😔

  • Marcelino F.
    5 hours

    Shocking..Cant believe he died. I was watching his videos for covid guidelines and treatment. Respect to you sir. May his soul Rest in peace. And Heartfelt sympathy to the family.

  • Manali C.
    5 hours

    Big salute to you doctor! Rest in peace

  • Annapurna P.
    5 hours

    May his soul rest in peace. I use to follow his short videos which were really helpful to understand the situation during this pandemic. My deepest respect to Dr Agarwal and the entire team.

  • Sujata S.
    6 hours

    Salute u sir

  • Arjun S.
    6 hours

    Rest In Peace

  • Umang S.
    6 hours

    Om shanti..

  • Risav S.
    6 hours

    He spoke so much sense. RIP sir. Om Shanti

