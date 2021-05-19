back
Dr. KK Aggarwal’s Last Message…
“The show must go on.” Dr. KK Aggarwal became a household name with his daily informative videos on the Covid-19 pandemic. He died on Monday after battling the virus. This is what he said in one of his last videos...
19/05/2021 1:27 PM
- 273.5K
- 8.4K
- 633
And even more
- 3:55
597 comments
Sumana G.41 minutes
Respect 🙏
Ashok D.42 minutes
My Salute to a Real hero of India who dedicated his life for the people of the nation gracefully by his profession May his soul Rest in peace
Priyanka S.an hour
🙏
Maruf S.an hour
🙏RIP
Rohit R.2 hours
Dr Fawad farooq learn to him he gave his life for human
Jana J.2 hours
Rip ,bravest Doctor who sacrificed his life for others life
Alka B.2 hours
🙏🙏🙏
Ramya K.2 hours
This is so disturbing.. May god save all.. RIP Doctor sir..
Mrudula P.3 hours
🙏
UmaKumari M.3 hours
RIP
Minakshi G.3 hours
RIP Sir.
Sithara S.4 hours
So sad. Rest in peace sir..... Your sincerity and your dedication remined forever.
Amar M.4 hours
Good suggestion sir ......Rip😔
Marcelino F.5 hours
Shocking..Cant believe he died. I was watching his videos for covid guidelines and treatment. Respect to you sir. May his soul Rest in peace. And Heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Manali C.5 hours
Big salute to you doctor! Rest in peace
Annapurna P.5 hours
May his soul rest in peace. I use to follow his short videos which were really helpful to understand the situation during this pandemic. My deepest respect to Dr Agarwal and the entire team.
Sujata S.6 hours
Salute u sir
Arjun S.6 hours
Rest In Peace
Umang S.6 hours
Om shanti..
Risav S.6 hours
He spoke so much sense. RIP sir. Om Shanti