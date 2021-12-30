back
Dr. Randeep Guleria's Views On Omicron Surge
"Omicron does not cause a significant fall in oxygen saturation." Pandemic is not over but don't panic. AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria's latest Omicron advice...
30/12/2021 2:57 PM
11 comments
Arupa S.02/01/2022 17:46
No studies in school n universities so that govt can escape giving jobs to the kids in future. Five years plan I must say.Where are the restrictions in every state when there are elections.?
Arupa S.02/01/2022 17:44
Education of kids and common people are suffering the most.That's what I can say.What kind of engineers and doctors we can give to the country who are studying online.Online education is just a show off.These school kids won't get any good jobs after skipping boards n university exams.
Salman M.01/01/2022 11:35
Please share it with WHO OmiCRON.
Anees H.01/01/2022 04:20
Govt is causing panic.
Praveen C.31/12/2021 14:29
Listen carefully everyone!!!!!!!
Anand P.31/12/2021 05:28
What’s wrong in his message? Don’t spread your stupidity.
Sridhar M.31/12/2021 00:10
Not true...There are people currently hospitalized in US and UK with Omicron needing breathing support.Lesser than Delta but still dangerous
Arnav D.30/12/2021 23:40
Tonia M.30/12/2021 22:48
Arunaday R.30/12/2021 21:41
Irresponsible speech, people are doing crazy things like everything was normal and we are in pre covid era. People will catch only two key words mild & better equipped
Brut India30/12/2021 15:32
Regardless, Covid violations continue to prevail: https://www.ndtv.com/delhi-news/coronavirus-omicron-delhi-as-omicron-cases-grow-over-4-300-covid-violations-in-24-hours-in-delhi-2679267