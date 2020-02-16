back

Drink Juice Straight Off The Fruit Here

This cafe in Bengaluru is reducing plastic waste, one fruit cup at a time. 😎

02/16/2020 10:57 AM
  • 654.2k
  • 535

286 comments

  • Rosline V.
    an hour

    Great❤❤❤

  • Seetalakshmi G.
    3 hours

    What abt juices from fruits and veggies that don’t have a hard shell? Just curious ...

  • Neha B.
    3 hours

    try out

  • Aditi S.
    4 hours

    , ,

  • Martin C.
    4 hours

    Banana cup seems a bit funny though!! But overall it’s cool !

  • Yamuna G.
    4 hours

    I have visited this, it's really natural nd health........I love it...

  • Nikita M.
    4 hours

    Seems interesting!

  • Nimal N.
    4 hours

    Good job

  • Hiya B.
    4 hours

    Wonderful idea but it would be great if the servers could wear gloves and change it often ..😊

  • Debparna S.
    5 hours

    chol Bangalore jai 😂

  • Mayuresh S.
    5 hours

    , isko bolte hai unique social enterprise!

  • Kajal N.
    6 hours

    lets go

  • Arya J.
    6 hours

    👏👏

  • Firdosh A.
    6 hours

    Very good concept

  • Zeeshan A.
    6 hours

    Good job dharmesh sir...

  • Ling A.
    6 hours

    cool

  • Samarth S.
    7 hours

    treat for your eyes

  • Puja D.
    7 hours

    Wowww...great idea and concept...

  • Manjula R.
    8 hours

    soooo coool

  • Vivek B.
    8 hours

    Cool😊👌👌