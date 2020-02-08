back

Eco-Friendly Solution To Plastic Plates

With plates made from areca leaves, this Coimbatore firm has found a new replacement for plastic cutlery.

08/02/2020 4:27 PM
  • 91.9k
  • 41

30 comments

  • Manisha K.
    a day

    Will you please provide that training in belguam

  • Anisha R.
    a day

    Goooood

  • Eshu A.
    a day

    Go green!!!

  • Biplab M.
    3 days

    🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Archana S.
    5 days

    Can I have any contact of them I want to join them. I stay in mumbai and there is need of such innovation here

  • Nikita N.
    5 days

    Recycling or cutting trees for these

  • Senthilsrinivasan R.
    6 days

    There is such a company nearby producing such plates in Perur, Coimbatore. Contact no. 80988 89180 and 9751741829

  • Varsha G.
    6 days

    Do u have the contact details of the persons making it

  • Naeem T.
    7 days

    But aren’t you destroying trees?

  • Satheesh K.
    7 days

    This is commonly mfd in Karnataka...and exported to western countries...lot of mfd in Karnataka..it's also mfd Kerala..not new innovation..

  • Naveen K.
    08/03/2020 07:33

    Excellent eco friendly products

  • Amith T.
    08/03/2020 06:13

    I had a manufacturing unit of these Areca leaf plates in Karnakata India.

  • Michael N.
    08/03/2020 05:49

    But the storage by the vendor is very unhygienic. In one shop that sells these kind of disposable items kept racks of this areca plates outside his shop and one dog came sniffed and pissed on it. So before using this plate soak it in water for sometime and wash thoroughly before use.

  • Protheesh S.
    08/03/2020 05:49

    Problem with these plates are fungus growth, if that can be solved it's a innovative product.

  • Kunal M.
    08/03/2020 04:51

    While gradually promoting less use of plastic,the government should encourage and nurture such initiatives to ensure environmental growth.

  • Bhaskar S.
    08/03/2020 03:54

    Maja agaya

  • Ajay D.
    08/03/2020 03:32

    Excellent innovative working

  • Hariharan B.
    08/03/2020 02:30

    Whoever is making them, please patent them under whatever act in Indian innovation there is before the western world does so and starts raking in millions!!

  • Anitha S.
    08/02/2020 21:04

    Very nice to see this type of innovation eco-friendly product s

  • Jayessh B.
    08/02/2020 17:58

    I'm interested in this project as a buyer for international markets.

