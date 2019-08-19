back

Elderly Couple Takes On Machete-Wielding Robbers

This elderly couple in India fought off machete-wielding robbers using patio furniture and slippers. (Via Brut India)

08/19/2019 1:57 PM
48 comments

  • Awal B.
    08/29/2019 09:31

    They were throwing down lol

  • Ty M.
    08/26/2019 21:56

    you crazy brah

  • Makara C.
    08/23/2019 14:47

    The shoe doe

  • Kamine W.
    08/22/2019 20:37

    Wtf India

  • Lora F.
    08/22/2019 16:22

    Non mais l’inde c’est pire que le Brésil

  • Mel O.
    08/22/2019 16:06

    See, if the thieves were armed with AK-47 they would have succeeded. Too bad India does not have nra. Time to establish this terror group globally so all the thieves and murderers can succeed in their careers.

  • Julie S.
    08/22/2019 12:57

    Don't people know not to piss of the elderly by now. 😂 Go grandpa 💪

  • Jibril A.
    08/22/2019 07:29

    sum we’d do if we wz old

  • Sher S.
    08/21/2019 14:08

    Fasbok

  • Sue G.
    08/20/2019 20:03

    Who was filming this

  • Ismail M.
    08/20/2019 17:57

    No nnnnooo

  • Elizabeth Q.
    08/20/2019 17:48

    cowards

  • Wazera A.
    08/20/2019 15:10

    😄😄👍

  • Komoliddin T.
    08/20/2019 07:48

    Can i kill robbers?

  • Zoheb A.
    08/20/2019 05:53

    Those motherf**kers should be hanged...

  • Nupur S.
    08/20/2019 04:14

    These couples should be rewarded for their bravery

  • Fauzal F.
    08/20/2019 04:13

    coming soon, movie adaptation

  • Dexter C.
    08/20/2019 03:50

    The grandma uses the ULTIMATE SUPER SLIPPER THROW!

  • Jake B.
    08/19/2019 23:49

    Get a dog

  • Neah Y.
    08/19/2019 22:26

    well defensive effort