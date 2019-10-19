back
Ex-IIT Professor Wants You To Read His Pamphlets Of Peace
This 71-year-old former IIT professor braves nasty abuse and bitter hate as he walks around Delhi distributing pamphlets that educate people on issues such as Kashmir, NRC and Ayodhya.
10/19/2019 2:58 PMupdated: 10/22/2019 11:49 AM
- 1.6m
- 16.0k
- 1.0k
871 comments
Babu K.12/11/2019 04:45
Communist ideology of this old educated professor will not work in future
Rajiv I.12/05/2019 15:25
Wow.....roit happens in 1989 and he comes with fliers now in 2019...
Syed H.12/01/2019 10:02
Very nice sir
Karthikeyan P.11/26/2019 08:46
Dada better stay in Delhi Don't go to UP
Clifford E.11/26/2019 06:26
Hate is a destructive force. It not only destroys oneself but the entire country. The saddest part is we realise this when it’s too late, it’s like being diagnosed with cancer in the 4th stage. Where it is only a matter of time before the cancer of hate consumes us.
Gaurav P.11/22/2019 19:55
hero unce ji.. aur andh bhakton ko dekh! When they can’t factually correct you, they’d abuse You
Ali H.11/22/2019 12:54
Appreciate his efforts there are good and wiser people in India
A.U. N.11/19/2019 17:27
Surprised to see such good man in such a hatred place.
VS M.11/17/2019 10:31
Original people of India never hate anyone until foreigners came and conquered the locals.They ruled with savage, murderous rules,hate their religions and destroy all the temples and steal their wealth and riches etc for 1000 years.now how people can become like saints to forgive and forget. Every actions has its reactions. Now is the time to do.
Riaz A.11/17/2019 08:44
Salute sir
Siddharth C.11/16/2019 12:06
Hindi bola bhai
Er P.11/16/2019 10:03
inshorrt he opposed all the things did by current ruling govt..
Arpit P.11/16/2019 08:47
Sir you're doing a great job. Salute to your dedication towards the nation 👏👏
Pradeep P.11/16/2019 07:04
कमाल की बात है, 5 साल पहले सब ठीक हुआ करता था 🤣 बढ़ी शांति थी, ये मोदिया सब नाश कर दिया है 😂
Abdul M.11/16/2019 06:49
Before, education was the thing that makes people think logically. Now our nation is witnessing the most weird arguments, and hypocrisy from the 'educated youth'. They have made the soil suitable. Lol.
Shivam K.11/16/2019 06:39
JNU hub of anti-nationals
Sudip G.11/16/2019 06:12
Bs. You people love to spread propaganda so much You forget that people are not as gullible as it seems
Syed A.11/16/2019 02:35
Sonam Jha
Bijit B.11/16/2019 00:41
Ur channel is shit...its name should be brut fukistan
Apurva M.11/16/2019 00:32
That JNU argument was such BS. That guy needs some education here.