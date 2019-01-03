back

Farmer begs district collector for direct help

This desperate Madhya Pradesh farmer said he had been waiting six months for someone to answer his request for a new transformer. Here is what he did next.

01/03/2019 2:52 PMupdated: 06/06/2019 10:52 AM
246 comments

  • Wati L.
    01/24/2019 02:20

    Matarchut Saleh... Acting so ignorant

  • Himanshu S.
    01/23/2019 09:44

    Collector ki gand mai goli maro

  • Rajat N.
    01/23/2019 05:58

    No one care now a day people r busy on tick tok

  • Pardeep T.
    01/22/2019 12:46

    Very bad.....

  • Ankush P.
    01/22/2019 12:01

    Jab tak ese log rahege dekh age nhi jayga 😔😔😔

  • Yaswant S.
    01/22/2019 10:44

    Corrupted official should be rejected by public opinion

  • Leowexx J.
    01/21/2019 10:47

    Fuck the government

  • V S.
    01/20/2019 16:25

    Shameless public servent

  • Asish S.
    01/20/2019 12:29

    A man is begging for your help

  • Asish S.
    01/20/2019 12:29

    You must have been a responsible woman to listen to the citizens of India

  • Prashant P.
    01/20/2019 09:43

    Collector will die of curse 😡

  • Wafa D.
    01/20/2019 09:20

    So sad

  • Dipak D.
    01/20/2019 07:20

    Get those people suspended from the jobs..

  • Sandeep P.
    01/19/2019 14:51

    Very very sad

  • Dhoom S.
    01/19/2019 14:24

    Good

  • Surinder K.
    01/19/2019 05:28

    Congress dak lo

  • Chetan C.
    01/19/2019 03:16

    Some ladies after getting success forget their own struggle. This collector should he suspend immediately.

  • Rohit K.
    01/18/2019 10:36

    Evm hato desh bacho

  • Guddu K.
    01/18/2019 06:56

    Jab tak arachan se milegi to yahi karenge ya adikar

  • Imran A.
    01/18/2019 06:11

    Why do you want to go mars?