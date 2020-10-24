back

First Adult Indian Woman To Win Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

She didn't think her photo of fireflies stood a chance. But Aishwarya Sridhar, just 23 years old, beat the best in the world to bag the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category. She told Brut how it felt to be the first adult Indian woman to achieve the feat.

24/10/2020 4:27 PM
  • 345.6K
  • 221

Portraits

  1. 2:20

    Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?

  2. 3:44

    Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed

  3. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  4. 3:53

    Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech

  5. 3:40

    The Dancing Superstars Call For Help

  6. 3:22

    When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals

134 comments

  • Sujata V.
    2 days

    Awsome!! Congrats!!

  • Dhaval S.
    3 days

    Congratulations

  • Suraj Y.
    4 days

    Answer me seriously, did you get this idea from GON's date from Hunter x Hunter??????????????????????????

  • Saritha ..
    5 days

    , Eye for this next.

  • Anindita R.
    5 days

    Bidisha Sinha ..our purushwadi experience in print.

  • Audrina L.
    6 days

    Wonderful.

  • Saravana C.
    6 days

    We miss fire flies in cities today.

  • Bharti C.
    6 days

    😍😍😍

  • Piku P.
    6 days

    Congratulations mam💞💞💗💗💗🎉🎉🎊🎊💐💐

  • Sagar B.
    6 days

    Beautiful 📸photography send 1 photos

  • Rakesh K.
    6 days

    congratulations

  • Rakesh K.
    6 days

    lucky to have witnessed it live

  • Surender R.
    7 days

    Your parents are great actually,they allowed to do this.

  • Alpana S.
    7 days

    Marvelous

  • Raima J.
    7 days

    Congratulations 💐

  • Suria A.
    7 days

    kriyu next

  • Aiswarya M.
    7 days

    see this!

  • Samir P.
    7 days

    👌👍

  • Rain R.
    31/10/2020 06:32

    😃

  • DrVaidehi T.
    31/10/2020 04:56

    she captured that award winning picture in Bhandardara 😍❤️

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.