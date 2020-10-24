back
First Adult Indian Woman To Win Wildlife Photographer Of The Year
She didn't think her photo of fireflies stood a chance. But Aishwarya Sridhar, just 23 years old, beat the best in the world to bag the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year award in the Behaviour: Invertebrates category. She told Brut how it felt to be the first adult Indian woman to achieve the feat.
24/10/2020 4:27 PM
- 345.6K
- 11.2K
- 221
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
134 comments
Sujata V.2 days
Awsome!! Congrats!!
Dhaval S.3 days
Congratulations
Suraj Y.4 days
Answer me seriously, did you get this idea from GON's date from Hunter x Hunter??????????????????????????
Saritha ..5 days
, Eye for this next.
Anindita R.5 days
Bidisha Sinha ..our purushwadi experience in print.
Audrina L.6 days
Wonderful.
Saravana C.6 days
We miss fire flies in cities today.
Bharti C.6 days
😍😍😍
Piku P.6 days
Congratulations mam💞💞💗💗💗🎉🎉🎊🎊💐💐
Sagar B.6 days
Beautiful 📸photography send 1 photos
Rakesh K.6 days
congratulations
Rakesh K.6 days
lucky to have witnessed it live
Surender R.7 days
Your parents are great actually,they allowed to do this.
Alpana S.7 days
Marvelous
Raima J.7 days
Congratulations 💐
Suria A.7 days
kriyu next
Aiswarya M.7 days
see this!
Samir P.7 days
👌👍
Rain R.31/10/2020 06:32
😃
DrVaidehi T.31/10/2020 04:56
she captured that award winning picture in Bhandardara 😍❤️