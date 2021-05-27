back
Four Reasons Why Lakshadweep Is Protesting
Wondering why you're seeing #SaveLakshadweep on your social media timelines? Here are the controversial changes new administrator Praful Khoda Patel is allegedly introducing...
27/05/2021 4:27 PM
127 comments
Chandra S.2 hours
Brut stop ur anti indian agenda
Ravi S.4 hours
If bars can be permitted then non veg food should also be freely available .
Shanker B.7 hours
What could be expected by deform headed BJP govt
Rahul S.9 hours
Biased reporting. Not given the views of other side.
Mohamed M.10 hours
What else is expected out of incompetent Feku Govt. who are worthless & best in selling of national assets to its cronies. The development under Feku raj is only of Adani & Ambani kinds. Ridiculous power hungry rogues!
Idris B.11 hours
It's the failure of BJP govt and applying rules of dictatorship
V.s.chandra S.11 hours
N 🐖 pigs started grunting
V.s.chandra S.11 hours
Bicth Bu...t stop spreading lies
Sayeed A.19 hours
He is blind dog they can,t see how muslim leave in majority in lakshdweep they want to apply rss agenda on lakshdweep only their will be beef band muslim papulatuon over 90 % what dog will say about Goa Mizoram ... also their is bjp state rules he is not rastrawadi he dangawadi rapewadi biggest doggist
Farooq A.a day
This is planned agenda of RSS BJP to implement hindutva laws..in a 93% muslim populated Island... Their aim to creat hindu muslim riot in Island...just to divert attention of people from real issues . Why Beef is allowed in Goa, Mezoram which is BJP ruled state.? Why liquor is banned in Gujrat , a BJP ruled state.??
Bulleka B.a day
Brut u r such a ch**ya ..In one side you say we have freedom to eat beef and in other side you say alcohol is bad as there is mulle majority...How g**ndu u all are?
Kunal S.a day
1. The Lakshadweep islands give permit to only 5000 tourists per year to preserve the flora and fauna of the region which is rich in corals and essential for oceanic balance. The govt.wants more tourists in the region. 2. For the 1st time in history, a political leader has been sent as an administrator in place of an IAS Officer. 3. The political leader is accused of and suspected of abetment of suicide of another MP in the past. 4. While other states work hard to make a state alcohol free....alcohol ban is proposed to be taken off from the islands + beef ban. If this isn't directly provocative then what is?
Imthiyaz A.a day
One more beautiful place as been destroyed by this government it will be sold to either to Adani or Ambani
Mustafa P.a day
Vindictive
Pranobh A.a day
Lakshwadeep is a very beautiful place because of its nature. And administrator is trying to destroy. In earlier the person who is to be the administrator used to be well educated like IAS office,etc. and all things was going good and maintained the beauty of nature. This itself indicates the country requires well educated person in power.
Tharic A.a day
Wherever the Sangis rule there is always chaos! They are Nazi kinds!
Chinangshuk N.a day
Ok so as the island has Muslim Majority so liquor is Ban
Sageer A.a day
After all this Adani and Ambani will buy lands for business and local people will suffer like we are suffering with this government. Ruling party agenda If ambani and adani are developing whole country is developing...
Shivani K.a day
In short totalitarianism
Michael L.a day
Bjp will soon make our country ruins and one day we people will also be on sale