From a railway station to the Indian rugby team
Meet Sukumar Hembrom, the once homeless kid who now plays rugby for India.
09/04/2022 2:57 PM
- 80.1K
- 2.1K
- 17
- 1:57
13 comments
Babu S.5 days
100 sal jio
Roneel R.11/04/2022 07:55
I'm from Fiji and our national sport is rugby and it's good to see that Indians love the game.
John H.10/04/2022 12:20
Good job man. But there is one big problem in India specially in sport. It's cricket, govt and most of the indians doest really pay attention to the other games, that can change the face of the country more than what we are now in sports. We can do whole lot of other sports that we are not even introduced in India. Ain't nothing but a same old cricket 🏏
Kaplli M.10/04/2022 11:16
🙏😢
Rai S.10/04/2022 11:03
God bless you
Reshmi D.10/04/2022 09:19
hates off bhai🙏🙏🙏
Ammit G.10/04/2022 08:42
Fantastic Job done by the NGO of Don Bosco, and I hope they have not converted them to Christianity.
Meenakshi J.10/04/2022 07:48
very good
Anuradha B.10/04/2022 04:22
Well done
Rukmini M.09/04/2022 23:11
SKY IS THE LIMIT OM
Brut India09/04/2022 16:50
His full story here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUo5JO_vZPM
Amit R.09/04/2022 15:13
Good! Give me his contact details i wud like to help him. Thank you.
क्रांति ज.09/04/2022 15:00
